A discarded mathematical oddity has become the key to unlocking universal quantum computing.
By combining Ising anyons with a newly recognized particle, the neglecton, researchers showed that complex computations could be done with braiding alone. This breakthrough could make once-impossible quantum operations a reality.
Fragile Qubits and the Quantum Challenge
Quantum computers could one day tackle problems that even the most advanced supercomputers cannot approach. Yet the machines available today are extremely delicate. Their basic units of information, called quantum bits or “qubits,” are highly sensitive to their surroundings, which causes frequent disruptions and rapidly accumulating errors.
A leading strategy for overcoming this weakness is topological quantum computing. Instead of relying on fragile qubits, this method seeks to safeguard quantum information by embedding it within the geometric properties of unusual particles known as anyons. Predicted to exist in certain two-dimensional materials, anyons are believed to be much more resistant to noise and interference than standard qubits.
Ising Anyons: Powerful but Limited
“Among the leading candidates for building such a computer are Ising anyons, which are already being intensely investigated in condensed matter labs due to their potential realization in exotic systems like the fractional quantum Hall state and topological superconductors,” said Aaron Lauda, professor of mathematics, physics and astronomy at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and the study’s senior author.
“On their own, Ising anyons can’t perform all the operations needed for a general-purpose quantum computer. The computations they support rely on ‘braiding,’ physically moving anyons around one another to carry out quantum logic. For Ising anyons, this braiding only enables a limited set of operations known as Clifford gates, which fall short of the full power required for universal quantum computing.”
The Neglecton: A Surprising Rescue Particle
In new research published in Nature Communications, a group of mathematicians and physicists led by USC has revealed an unexpected solution. By introducing one additional type of anyon, previously dismissed in conventional approaches, they found that Ising anyons could be made universal, able to perform any quantum computation using braiding alone.
The researchers named these revived particles “neglectons,” a term that highlights both their long-overlooked role and their newfound significance. This particle naturally arises from a broader mathematical framework and provides the essential missing piece to complete the computational toolkit.
Mathematical Trash Turned Quantum Treasure
The key lies in a new class of mathematical theories called non-semisimple topological quantum field theories (TQFTs). These extend the standard “semisimple” frameworks that physicists typically use to describe anyons. Traditional models simplify the underlying math by discarding objects with so-called “quantum trace zero,” effectively declaring them useless.
“But those discarded objects turn out to be the missing piece,” Lauda explained. “It’s like finding treasure in what everyone else thought was mathematical garbage.”
The new framework retains these neglected components and reveals a new type of anyon — the neglecton — which, when combined with Ising anyons, allows for universal computation using braiding alone. Crucially, only one neglecton is needed, and it remains stationary while the computation is performed by braiding Ising anyons around it.
Flaws in the Framework — and a Clever Fix
The discovery wasn’t without its mathematical challenges. The non-semisimple framework introduces irregularities that violate unitarity, a fundamental principle ensuring that quantum mechanics preserve probability. Most physicists would have seen this as a fatal flaw.
But Lauda’s team found an elegant workaround. They designed their quantum encoding to isolate these mathematical irregularities away from the actual computation. “Think of it like designing a quantum computer in a house with some unstable rooms,” Lauda explained. “Instead of fixing every room, you ensure all of your computing happens in the structurally sound areas while keeping the problematic spaces off-limits.”
“We’ve effectively quarantined the strange parts of the theory,” Lauda said. “By carefully designing where the quantum information lives, we make sure it stays in the parts of the theory that behave properly, so the computation works even if the global structure is mathematically unusual.”
When Abstract Math Meets Quantum Reality
The breakthrough illustrates how abstract mathematics can solve concrete engineering problems in unexpected ways.
“By embracing mathematical structures that were previously considered useless, we unlocked a whole new chapter for quantum information science,” Lauda said.
The research opens new directions both in theory and in practice. Mathematically, the team is working to extend their framework to other parameter values and to clarify the role of unitarity in non-semisimple TQFTs. On the experimental side, they aim to identify specific material platforms where the stationary neglecton could arise and to develop protocols that translate their braiding-based approach into realizable quantum operations.
Toward the Dream of Universal Quantum Computing
“What’s particularly exciting is that this work moves us closer to universal quantum computing with particles we already know how to create,” Lauda said. “The math gives a clear target: If experimentalists can find a way to realize this extra stationary anyon, it could unlock the full power of Ising-based systems.”
Reference: “Universal quantum computation using Ising anyons from a non-semisimple topological quantum field theory” by Filippo Iulianelli, Sung Kim, Joshua Sussan and Aaron D. Lauda, 5 August 2025, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-61342-8
In addition to Lauda, other authors include the study’s first author, Filippo Iulianelli, and Sung Kim of USC, and Joshua Sussan of Medgar Evers College of The City University of New York.
The study was supported by National Science Foundation (NSF) Grants (DMS-1902092, DMS-2200419, DMS-2401375), Army Research Office (W911NF-20-1-0075), Simons Foundation Collaboration Grant on New Structures in Low-Dimensional Topology, Simons Foundation Travel Support Grant, NSF Graduate Research Fellowship (DGE- 1842487) and PSC CUNY Enhanced Award (66685-00 54).
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Quantum bits or “qubits” are highly sensitive to their surroundings, which causes frequent disruptions and rapidly accumulating errors.
WHY?
Please ask the researchers to think deeply:
1. How do you understand quantum?
2. If you cannot hear the sun, does the sun not exist?
3. If you cannot see sound, does sound not exist?
4. How do human senses communicate with the world?
5. Are human senses omnipotent?
6. What is the difference between science and pseudoscience?
7. What is the theoretical basis for the empirical verification of scientific theories?
8. Is the uncertainty principle scientific? What did it tell you?
，etc.
Without the support of scientific theories, it is difficult to make technological progress.
A generation severely poisoned by so-called peer-reviewed publications. In today’s physics, so-called peer-reviewed publications, including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, etc., stubbornly insist on and promote:
1. Although θ and τ particles show differences in experiments, physics can assume that they are the same type of particle. This is science.
2. Although topological vortices have the same structure and opposite rotation direction as their anti vortices, physics can define their structures and directions as completely different. This is science.
3. Although two sets of cobalt-60 reverse rotation experiments showed asymmetry, physics can still define them as two objects that are mirror images of each other. This is science.
, etc. They openly define the Differences as the Same while the Same as the Differences, and deceive the public with so-called impact factors (IF), never knowing what shame is.
The universe is not a God, nor is it merely Particles; moreover, it is not Algebra, Formulas, or Fractions. The universe is the superposition, deflection, entanglement, and locking of spacetime vortex geometries, the interaction and balance of topological vortices and their fractal structures. Topological invariants are the identical intrinsic properties between two isomorphic topological spaces. Different civilizations may create distinct mathematical codes or tools to describe the universality and specificity of these topological invariants under different physical laws.
Topology provides stability blueprints, but specific physics (spatial features, gravitational collapse, fluid viscosity, quantum measurement) dictates vortex generation, evolution, and decay. If researchers are interested in this, please visit https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1933484562941457487 and https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1925124100134790589.
Note 2508180442_Source1.Reinterpretation 【】
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/lost-particle-resurfaces-as-the-key-to-universal-quantum-computing/
.Lost Particle Resurfaces As the Key to Universal Quantum Computing
Lost Particles Resurrected as Key to Universal Quantum Computing
University of Southern California August 17, 2025
Quantum Computing Particle Physics Art
1.
Scientists have discovered that Ising Anyons can perform universal quantum computing by adding “neglectons,” a once-ignored particle. What was once considered a mathematical junk may hold the key for future computing. Source: SciTechDaily.com
1-1.
>A discarded mathematical singularity has become the key to universal quantum computing. By combining Ising An and a newly discovered particle, negloton, researchers have shown that complex calculations can be performed with braiding alone.
^!^>>>>>
>It feels good to hint at qcell!
_This groundbreaking discovery could make quantum computation a reality that was once impossible. Fragile qubits and quantum challenge quantum computers will one day solve problems that even state-of-the-art supercomputers cannot solve.
>qcell.qvix.qms holds the decisive master key from quantum computing to giant gravitational computing.
>sample2.qoms shows everything about potential quantum particles tsp.qcells through the qcell.qvix.qms path. That’s why qms is dark energy. Huh.
>sample2.qoms (standard)
0000000011=2,0
0000001100
0000001100
0000010010
0001100000
0101000000
0010010000
0100100000
2000000000
0010000001
<<<<<No matter how advanced mechanical McCannism is, it is not perfectly sophisticated if it still has an error range like circumference. Overcoming this is a digital concept with an integer number of circles of qpeoms quantum standing waves, closed.
1-2.
_Instead of relying on fragile qubits, the method protects quantum information by embedding it into the geometric properties of unusual particles called ‘anyons’.
^!^>>>>>>
>Keeping quantum information in particles, not qubits?
A qubit is a unit of suqer, random entanglement.
>Particles are qcelll concepts, and data are msbase or qms.dark_energy concepts.
>So the best way is to particleize the data in quantum energy.
>The path is msbase.data.qms.qvix.qcell.tsp. This is a structural formula that safely stores all the data in the universe in quasiparticles without qubits. Huh.
<<<<The researchers named the revived particles “neglectons.” They are terms that emphasize both the long-overlooked role and the newly discovered importance. The particles naturally arose from a wider mathematical framework, providing an essential part of completing a computational tool kit.
>Mathematical trash turns into quantum treasure
_The key lies in a new kind of mathematical theory called non-semi-simple topological quantum field theory (TQFT).
_These theories extend the standard “semi-simple” framework that physicists commonly use to describe anyons. Existing models simplify the underlying mathematics by declaring objects with so-called “quantum traces 0″ virtually obsolete.
_”But the things that are thrown away end up in pieces that are lost,” explained Lauda. “It’s like finding treasure from what everyone thought was math junk.” The new framework maintains these ignored components and presents a new type of anyon, neglecton.
2-1.
Negloon enables general purpose computation with only braiding when coupled with Ising anion.
A neglecton? You could enclose all calculations with a sort-of-aton. – Several iterations then allow us to engage the ultimate particle: the “aton” – and the atonaton. (not to be confused with Egyptology)