Molecular “Fingerprinting” Now 100 Times Faster With Raman Spectroscopy

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have achieved a 100-fold increase in the measurement rate of Raman spectroscopy, advancing its application in biomedical diagnostics and materials analytics.
This innovation was enabled by combining coherent Raman spectroscopy, a specially designed ultrashort pulse laser, and time-stretch technology, offering new possibilities for high-throughput, label-free chemical imaging.
Breakthrough in Raman Spectroscopy Speed
Scientists have successfully increased the measurement rate of Raman spectroscopy, a widely used technique for identifying molecules, by 100 times. Researchers Takuma Nakamura, Kazuki Hashimoto, and Takuro Ideguchi from the Institute for Photon Science and Technology at the University of Tokyo achieved this breakthrough. Raman spectroscopy is commonly used to measure the “vibrational fingerprint” of molecules, which helps to identify them.
This significant improvement addresses a long-standing limitation in the technique’s speed, opening doors to advancements in fields that depend on rapid molecular and cellular identification, such as biomedical diagnostics and material analysis. The research was published on October 22 in the journal Ultrafast Science.
Expanding Applications in Science
Raman spectroscopy plays a crucial role in both basic and applied sciences by identifying various types of molecules and cells. When a laser beam interacts with molecules, it causes vibrations and rotations in the molecular bonds, resulting in a shift in the light’s frequency. This shift, known as the scattering spectra, forms the unique “vibrational fingerprint” of each molecule.
“Measurement is the foundation of science,” says Ideguchi, the principal investigator of the study, “and as such, we strive to achieve the highest performance in our measurement systems. Particularly, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of optical measurements.”
Enhancing Optical Measurements
As Raman spectroscopy is a widely used measurement technique, there have been many attempts to improve it. One of its major limiting factors is its measurement rate, making it unable to “keep up” with the speed of changes in some chemical and physical reactions. The team set to improve the measurement rate by building a system from scratch.
“I had been contemplating this idea for over ten years without being able to start the project,” says Ideguchi. “It was the new, optimal laser system we developed a few years ago that finally made progress possible.”
Technological Innovation and Future Visions
Leveraging their expertise in optics and photonics, the researchers combined three ingredients: coherent Raman spectroscopy, a version of Raman spectroscopy that produces stronger signals than conventional, spontaneous Raman spectroscopy, a specifically designed ultrashort pulse laser, and time-stretch technology using optical fibers. As a result, they achieved a 50MSpectra/s (megaspectra per second) measurement rate, a 100-fold increase compared to the fastest measurement of 50kSpectra/s (kilospectra per second) so far. Ideguchi describes the wide-ranging potential of this improvement.
“We aim to apply our spectrometer to microscopy, enabling the capture of 2D or 3D images with Raman scattering spectra. Additionally, we envision its use in flow cytometry by combining this technology with microfluidics. These systems will enable high-throughput, label-free chemical imaging and spectroscopy of biomolecules in cells or tissues.”
Reference: “Broadband Coherent Raman Scattering Spectroscopy at 50,000,000 Spectra per Second” by Takuma Nakamura, Kazuki Hashimoto and Takuro Ideguchi, 22 October 2024, Ultrafast Science.
DOI: 10.34133/ultrafastscience.0076
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Hey superscientists, read the room. Give us tiny bites of wisdom or the website is too much of a time suck. Argue your thesis elsewhere dudes.
Im an FTIR microspectroscopist. I write reports for common folks to read. I deal with pop science daily and know the difference between information, and aspirational-information. You should too. This is not a journal. Its a comment section. Email each other please, not the world.
Email each other and black case work are the most appreciated ways of commenting in pseudoscience.
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. Are the hypothetical particles (including so-called Photon, Quantum, etc) high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
2. Which is faster in terms of between quantum entanglement and the spacetime synchronization of speed of light of Relativity?
3. Is the quantum entanglement related to the entanglement of topological vortices?
4. How is quantum spacetime entangled?
5. Is topological vortex high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
6. Can low dimensional spacetime matter be the understructure of high-dimensional spacetime matter?
7. Which is easier to understand, topological materials or so-called quantum materials?
8. Is quantum material a topological material?
9. How do you understand the cat in quantum mechanics that is both dead and alive?
10. Is the topological vortex left-handed or right-handed?
11. Is the spacetime vortex a fact?
12. Which is easier to understand, topological vortex gravity or quantum gravity?
13. Doesn’t physics want a unified standard for basic materials?
14. Doesn’t physics believe that basic materials should have a unified standard structure？
15. Can the nature essence of science be imagined freely?
16. Can two sets of high-dimensional spacetime objects (such as two sets of cobalt-60) rotate in reverse to form a mirror image of each other?
17. Is the so-called academic publications (including Physical Review Letters) trustworthy?
and so on.
Ask Teya:
Do the Physical Review family publications have the courage to publicly replies the above questions one by one in the comment section?
Happy to see this mail . I am also like nature. Because of that only I am interested . Always good and positive thoughts good for our life and health.
Nice to see this mail.
Neeraja.