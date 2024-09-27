Close Menu
    Space

    NASA Defies the Elements: SpaceX Crew-9 Rocket Test Success Before the Storm

    By NASA1 Comment3 Mins Read
    NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Dry Dress Rehearsal
    NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 crew members, NASA astronaut Nick Hague (left) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, participate in a countdown dress rehearsal inside the crew suit-up room of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, to prepare for the upcoming Crew-9 launch. Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

    SpaceX successfully completed a static fire test of the Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage engines in preparation for NASA’s Crew-9 mission, paving the way for astronauts Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov to travel to the International Space Station.

    As Hurricane Helene approaches, preparations include securing the spacecraft against weather threats and conducting pre-launch rehearsals, including spacesuit fittings and simulated operations at the launch pad.

    Preparing for Crew-9: Static Fire Test

    In preparation for NASA’s Crew-9 mission, SpaceX fired the nine Merlin first-stage engines of the company’s Falcon 9 rocket during a routine static fire test on Tuesday, September 24, at Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

    The successful static fire test allows NASA and SpaceX to move forward with launch operations to send NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the International Space Station (ISS).

    Hurricane Precautions and Rehearsal

    Teams rolled the Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket back to the SpaceX hangar on Wednesday, September 25, to prepare for any weather impacts along the Space Coast due to Hurricane Helene, which is expected to make landfall near the Florida panhandle on Thursday, September 26.

    SpaceX Crew-9 Falcon 9 Rocket
    SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft atop, is vertical at the launch pad of Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, ahead of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch to the International Space Station. Credit: SpaceX

    NASA and SpaceX also participated Tuesday in a countdown dry dress rehearsal in preparation for the upcoming launch. Rehearsal included Hague and Gorbunov getting into their spacesuits inside the crew quarters at the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew also took an elevator to the ground floor, exited the building’s double doors, and got into vehicles that took them to the launch pad. Once at Space Launch Complex-40, the duo climbed into the Dragon spacecraft and rehearsed launch day operations.

    Countdown to Launch

    Launch is targeted for no earlier than 1:17 p.m. EDT Saturday, September 28, from Space Launch Complex-40.

    Leave A Reply