NASA Just Flew Through the Sun’s Atmosphere – And What It Saw Is Jaw-Dropping

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is revolutionizing our understanding of the Sun by flying closer than ever before, capturing jaw-dropping images from within the solar atmosphere.
- NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has captured the most detailed images ever taken near the Sun, recorded from just 3.8 million miles away from its surface.
- These up-close images reveal structures within the solar wind, a continuous flow of charged particles that the Sun releases into space at speeds over 1 million miles per hour.
- The new visuals and data are giving scientists critical insights into how the solar wind forms and behaves, which is key to understanding how it influences Earth.
Parker Solar Probe Reveals Never-Before-Seen Views of the Sun
During a historic flyby of the Sun in late 2024, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe captured remarkable new images from deep inside the Sun’s atmosphere. Taken closer to the Sun than any spacecraft before, these visuals are offering scientists valuable insights into how the Sun shapes the space environment throughout the solar system, including the forces that can impact Earth.
“Parker Solar Probe has once again transported us into the dynamic atmosphere of our closest star,” said Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “We are witnessing where space weather threats to Earth begin, with our eyes, not just with models. This new data will help us vastly improve our space weather predictions to ensure the safety of our astronauts and the protection of our technology here on Earth and throughout the solar system.”
The spacecraft began its closest approach to the Sun on December 24, 2024, coming within just 3.8 million miles of the solar surface. As it passed through the corona, the Sun’s outer atmosphere, in the days surrounding its closest point (known as perihelion), it gathered scientific data using several onboard instruments, including the Wide-Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR).
Parker Solar Probe has revolutionized our understanding of the solar wind thanks to the spacecraft’s many passes through the Sun’s outer atmosphere. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Joy Ng
Inside the Solar Wind: Dynamic Forces Unleashed
The new WISPR images reveal the corona and solar wind, a constant stream of electrically charged particles from the Sun that rage across the solar system. The solar wind expands throughout of the solar system with wide-ranging effects. Together with outbursts of material and magnetic currents from the Sun, it helps generate auroras, strip planetary atmospheres, and induce electric currents that can overwhelm power grids and affect communications at Earth. Understanding the impact of solar wind starts with understanding its origins at the Sun.
The WISPR images give scientists a closer look at what happens to the solar wind shortly after it is released from the corona. The images show the important boundary where the Sun’s magnetic field direction switches from northward to southward, called the heliospheric current sheet. It also captures the collision of multiple coronal mass ejections, or CMEs — large outbursts of charged particles that are a key driver of space weather — for the first time in high resolution.
“In these images, we’re seeing the CMEs basically piling up on top of one another,” said Angelos Vourlidas, the WISPR instrument scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, which designed, built, and operates the spacecraft in Laurel, Maryland. “We’re using this to figure out how the CMEs merge together, which can be important for space weather.”
This video, made from images taken by Parker Solar Probe’s WISPR instrument during its record-breaking flyby of the Sun on December 25, 2024, shows the solar wind racing out from the Sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Lab
Colliding CMEs and Space Weather Consequences
When CMEs collide, their trajectory can change, making it harder to predict where they’ll end up. Their merger can also accelerate charged particles and mix magnetic fields, which makes the CMEs’ effects potentially more dangerous to astronauts and satellites in space and technology on the ground. Parker Solar Probe’s close-up view helps scientists better prepare for such space weather effects at Earth and beyond.
The solar wind was first theorized by preeminent heliophysicist Eugene Parker in 1958. His theories about the solar wind, which were met with criticism at the time, revolutionized how we see our solar system. Prior to Parker Solar Probe’s launch in 2018, NASA and its international partners led missions like Mariner 2, Helios, Ulysses, Wind, and ACE that helped scientists understand the origins of the solar wind, but from a distance. Parker Solar Probe, named in honor of the late scientist, is filling in the gaps of our understanding much closer to the Sun.
At Earth, the solar wind is mostly a consistent breeze, but Parker Solar Probe found it’s anything but at the Sun. When the spacecraft reached within 14.7 million miles of the Sun, it encountered zig-zagging magnetic fields — a feature known as switchbacks. Using Parker Solar Probe’s data, scientists discovered that these switchbacks, which came in clumps, were more common than expected.
Discovering Magnetic Switchbacks Up Close
When Parker Solar Probe first crossed into the corona about 8 million miles from the Sun’s surface in 2021, it noticed the boundary of the corona was uneven and more complex than previously thought.
As it got even closer, Parker Solar Probe helped scientists pinpoint the origin of switchbacks at patches on the visible surface of the Sun where magnetic funnels form. In 2024, scientists announced that the fast solar wind — one of two main classes of the solar wind — is in part powered by these switchbacks, adding to a 50-year-old mystery.
However, it would take a closer view to understand the slow solar wind, which travels at just 220 miles per second, half the speed of the fast solar wind.
This artist’s concept shows a representative state of Earth’s magnetic bubble immersed in the slow solar wind, which averages some 180 to 300 miles per second. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab
The Challenge of Understanding the Slow Solar Wind
“The big unknown has been: how is the solar wind generated, and how does it manage to escape the Sun’s immense gravitational pull?” said Nour Rawafi, the project scientist for Parker Solar Probe at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. “Understanding this continuous flow of particles, particularly the slow solar wind, is a major challenge, especially given the diversity in the properties of these streams — but with Parker Solar Probe, we’re closer than ever to uncovering their origins and how they evolve.”
The slow solar wind, which is twice as dense and more variable than fast solar wind, is important to study because its interplay with the fast solar wind can create moderately strong solar storm conditions at Earth sometimes rivaling those from CMEs.
Prior to Parker Solar Probe, distant observations suggested there are actually two varieties of slow solar wind, distinguished by the orientation or variability of their magnetic fields. One type of slow solar wind, called Alfvénic, has small-scale switchbacks. The second type, called non-Alfvénic, doesn’t show these variations in its magnetic field.
Two Types of Slow Wind and Where They Originate
As it spiraled closer to the Sun, Parker Solar Probe confirmed there are indeed two types. Its close-up views are also helping scientists differentiate the origins of the two types, which scientists believe are unique. The non-Alfvénic wind may come off features called helmet streamers — large loops connecting active regions where some particles can heat up enough to escape — whereas Alfvénic wind might originate near coronal holes, or dark, cool regions in the corona.
In its current orbit, bringing the spacecraft just 3.8 million miles from the Sun, Parker Solar Probe will continue to gather additional data during its upcoming passes through the corona to help scientists confirm the slow solar wind’s origins. The next pass comes September 15, 2025.
“We don’t have a final consensus yet, but we have a whole lot of new intriguing data,” said Adam Szabo, Parker Solar Probe mission scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Great Job NASA keep up I believe someone has to do it and NASA is the chosen one well done and thank GOD for chosen
NASA
I have research to suggest 0 atmosphere equals perfectly insulated. That lights not a form of energy transfer. We perceive heat from the sun that isn’t. Rather a reaction of our atmosphere to the light. Some say it’s cold in space because water freezes. It is possible to get water to freeze in a vaccume with a Ballon. Prevents it from boiling through the pump, allows for expansion, and aids the phase change. Water frozen in a vacuum will stay frozen as long as the vacuum is maintained. Atleast at ambient temperatures.
You do realize NASA is just one of the so many space agencies?
Well first you should take a logical approach to calculating whether this scientific research is a sham story or whether it has basis for being legit.
Firstly it would seem obvious that getting the heat temperature specs and temperature radius specs. From all the previous known research studies conducted on the suns solar activity.
Then the next obvious facts to weigh up against the temperatures that the craft or probe would need to be able to withstand before reaching the melting point of the materials that the said craft is recorded as having being made from.
Then it would also be wise to acknowledge that no man craft or unmanned craft has never left lower earth orbit be ause the van Allen radiation belt aka the firmament is far to greater in temperature for any earth made material to withstand the melting point
So science is acceptable enough for you to use your computer or phone and internet that's been created by science, but then you don't believe science could have achieved anything else related to space? Do you have a phone with GPS? How the heck do you think that works?
Christo you probably still think the world is flat, that the lights in the sky are not stars, and tides are not caused by the moon, and the sun circles the earth, and if you jump too high you’d float off the earth. Let me guess, you also believe we never landed on the moon. Must be nice to be so close minded. Watch out, the sky is falling, oh no!!
So you don’t believe the moon landings are real?
Just asking, don’t need a lecture. Just a curious observer. Thanks
It's like putting your hand in an oven vs. a pot of boiling water
The oven is hotter, but you can last longer because there are fewer particles transferring heat to you.
Van Allen belts emit radiation (like high-energy particles), not heat like from the Sun or a fire.
Spacecraft don't "melt" from the radiation, the belts aren't hot in a thermal sense. Plenty of craft have passed through it.
The radiation exposure during a transit through the Van Allen belts is typically well within safe limits for astronauts, and is comparable to some medical procedures like a CT scan. For example, one study suggested that a spacecraft could travel through the radiation belts in about an hour with a radiation dose equivalent to 13 rads, which was considered harmless.
Prove that it is fake.
Christo, you don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s better, in such situations, to not share your ideas.
However…as we all know …the truth is out there…probably much more than humanity could comprehend
It's not combustion, it's fusion which doesn't require oxygen.
Can you imagine what we would find if we spent that kind of money on discovering things on Earth?
Very interesting to read this. Mind boggling.
Definitely useful since we can learn hot to prepare and protect our infrastructure from violent solar weather. Satellites and power grids are the main functions in our lives that need such protections.
The pics will always be fake for the most part. If you read under the photos it says artist renderings. This is because we aren't living in a movie and there isn't a camera crew following the spacecraft getting the perfect shot. This is just some science website that read the report on what the prove found and then has done its best to try to describe it in a way most of us can understand without years of study.
The black and white photo of the sun is probably the only real photo from the probe and the res t of the data it got is in measurements.
I am in awe of NASA and its ongoing accomplishments toward understanding our universe and those beyond. Thank you for sharing this one with us in language and beautiful visuals that improve my understanding.
If particles travel at up to 1,000,000 miles per hour, that is 3 times the speed of light, and Considering the general theory of relativity effects on space time, time has slowed for them to almost 0. So, you can't actually measure their speed.
Speed of light is 670 Million miles n hour. You are way, way off.
Brilliant.
