NASA Unveils 25 Years of Stunning Earth Imagery [Video]

Over the past two and a half decades, NASA Earth Observatory has published more than 18,000 image-driven stories. The video below highlights some of NASA’s favorites.

Since the launch of NASA Earth Observatory (EO) on April 29, 1999, the site has hosted more than 18,000 image-driven stories, featuring everything from the newest satellite imagery to decades-long records of change. This video highlights 25 of our favorite images and data visualizations. The collection represents Earth’s diverse landscapes—deserts, mountains, oceans, and polar regions—along with depictions of human interaction with the environment.

Hungry for more? Explore past content in the archive or browse by location with the EO Explorer tool. And as always, keep up with the latest daily content as EO embarks on year 26 of Image of the Day. NASA Earth Observatory: where every day has been Earth Day since April 1999.

More information about the images featured in this video can be found in their associated Image of the Day stories.

Camp Fire Rages in California

Churning in the Chukchi Sea

Grounded in the Caspian Sea

Where Batteries Begin

Night Light Maps Open Up New Applications

A Slice of Glory

Clouds over the Indian Ocean

Another Eruption in Iceland

Sea Ice Surrounds Shikotan

Still Sandy After All These Years

Laura Makes Landfall

Summer Melting in Svalbard

Otherworldly Earth

Cloudscape at Dawn, Northwest Atlantic

Cruising Past the Aurora Borealis

Clouds “Shine” Over the Mediterranean Sea

Evening Glow in the Junggar Basin

A Windbreak Grid in Hokkaido

Green Harvest in South Korean Waters

Fishing in Green, Living in Yellow

Yukon Delta, Alaska

Terra Nova Bay

Australia’s Ephemeral Lake Mackay

Just Another Day on Aerosol Earth

The View From the Top

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, Joshua Stevens, Jesse Allen, Robert Simmon, Jeff Schmaltz, and Norman Kuring, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey, NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview, VIIRS day-night band data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership, EO-1 ALI data courtesy of the NASA EO-1 team, data from NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS and the U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team, and GEOS data from the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office at NASA GSFC. Astronaut photographs provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center. Video by Kathryn Hansen. Music, “Inspire,” by Liborio Conti.