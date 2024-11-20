Natural Remedy Reverses Alzheimer’s Symptoms in New Study

Model mice treated with extracts and powders exhibit restored cognitive and motor functions.

Efforts to develop a breakthrough dementia drug are gaining attention, yet traditional medicinal products may provide valuable insights for preventive care.

A research group led by Specially Appointed Professor Takami Tomiyama of Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine has found that administering the dried seeds of a type of jujube called Ziziphus jujuba Miller var. spinosa, used as a medicinal herb in traditional Chinese medicine, holds promise in restoring cognitive and motor function in model mice.

Promising Results from Model Mice Studies

By administering hot water extracts of Zizyphi spinosi semen to model mice with Alzheimer’s disease, frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia with Lewy bodies, the team found that cognitive and motor functions were restored.

Furthermore, when the seeds were simply crushed into powder and administered to the model mice, the team discovered that the cognitive function of the model mice recovered to a level above that of control mice. In addition, the powders apparently suppressed cellular aging in older mice and improved their cognitive function to a similar level as younger mice.

Previously, members of the research team reported separately that the pathology of dementia in model mice improved with cognitive and motor functions restored after using the Hawaiian herb mamaki and the Chinese herb Acorus gramineus.

“The results of our research will hopefully make it possible to develop dementia prevention products that middle-aged and elderly people can take at their own discretion,” Professor Tomiyama suggested.

Reference: “Simply crushed Zizyphi spinosi semen prevents neurodegenerative diseases and reverses age-related cognitive decline in mice” by Tomohiro Umeda, Ayumi Sakai, Rumi Uekado, Keiko Shigemori, Ryota Nakajima, Kei Yamana and Takami Tomiyama, 13 September 2024, eLife.

DOI: 10.7554/eLife.100737.1

Takami Tomiyama is a founder of Cerebro Pharma Inc., and Tomohiro Umeda and Ayumi Sakai are/were members of that company. NOMON Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Teijin Ltd. and has the same address as Teijin. Kei Yamana and Ryota Nakajima belong to both NOMON and Teijin. Cerebro Pharma and Teijin funded this study, discussed the research plans and results, and jointly applied for a patent on ZSS. The other authors declare no competing interests.

