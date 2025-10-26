New 3-in-1 Supplement Fights Anemia Without the Upset Stomach

Researchers have developed a new iron supplement that pairs iron with prebiotics and probiotics to improve absorption and reduce side effects.

Iron-deficiency anemia is a widespread condition that often leads to fatigue, headaches, and even unusual cravings like chewing ice. Traditional oral iron supplements are commonly used to address the problem, but they often leave behind unabsorbed iron, which can trigger inflammation and stomach discomfort.

Researchers have now developed a new supplement, detailed in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, that combines iron with prebiotics and probiotics. In tests with anemic mice, this innovative formula restored healthy iron levels in the blood without causing inflammation or disturbing the natural balance of gut microbes.

“By advancing biomaterial-based iron delivery, this research offers a transformative approach to address anemia, directly contributing to improved nutrition and long-term public health,” explains Poonam Sagar, an author of the study.

Understanding Iron-Deficiency Anemia

Anemia develops when the body does not have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen efficiently. The condition can result from infections, inherited disorders, or nutritional deficiencies, most often due to insufficient dietary iron.

Standard treatment usually involves iron tablets, but the body absorbs only a small fraction of the iron they contain. The remaining iron can upset the gut microbiome, leading to irritation and inflammation. To counter this, doctors sometimes pair iron supplements with probiotics that support the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Scientists have previously combined iron supplements with probiotics into a single treatment option. Now, Sagar, Nitin Kumar Singhal, and colleagues took this approach a step further by adding in prebiotics — essentially, food for the probiotic bacteria — to create a three-part iron supplement that could be more effective than existing options.

The researchers combined dietary fiber from millet (a type of grain), probiotic Lactobacillus rhamnosus bacteria, and an iron-containing complex to form the supplement. In tests, they determined the three-part treatment’s biocompatibility in human cell cultures and demonstrated its effectiveness in mice with iron-deficiency anemia.

Promising Results in Animal Trials

After two weeks, mice fed the supplement showed:

Restored hemoglobin levels (the primary iron-containing molecule in red blood cells).

Excretion of iron amounts similar to those of a control group of non-anemic mice, showing successful iron uptake by the body.

Upregulation of genes associated with iron transport via red blood cells indicated that iron metabolism was restored.

A minimal inflammatory response in the colon.

Restored populations of beneficial gut bacteria compared to those of the anemic mice.

Though further studies are needed, the researchers say that this initial work provides a more effective iron supplement treatment option that can minimize side effects and promote public health.

Reference: “Hyaluronic Acid Hydrogel-Based Oral Delivery of Iron Supplemented with Probiotic and Prebiotic Ameliorates Iron-Deficiency Anaemia” by Sunaina Kaul, Prateeksha Veena, Poonam Sagar, Geetika Bajaj, Niket Rana, Akash Thakur, Nitesh Priyadarshi, Iwin K. Joseph, Nimaichand Salam, Parmjit S. Panesar and Nitin Kumar Singhal, 18 September 2025, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

DOI: 10.1021/acsami.5c11368

The authors acknowledge funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology of India and the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute.

