New Clues on Early Human Migration: 42,000-Year-Old Site Discovered in Southeast Indonesia

A study by ANU highlights a 42,000-year-old human settlement in Indonesia’s Tanimbar islands, offering insights into the advanced maritime technology and migration strategies of early humans in Southeast Asia.

New research reveals that humans occupied Southeast Indonesia as early as 42,000 years ago, providing new insights into the migration paths of the region’s earliest settlers. The findings, from a study conducted by the Australian National University (ANU), were led by PhD candidate Hendri Kaharudin. The discovery at Elivavan, located on Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands, is particularly notable for its implications on our understanding of early human migration routes.

“Tanimbar is located just off the ‘Sahul shelf’, which encompasses modern-day Australia, as well as New Guinea,” he said. “The question of how our early ancestors arrived there from Southeast Asia is one of the most captivating in prehistoric migration, mainly because of the vast distances covered and advanced seafaring skills that would have been required. There are two main routes that have been explored as possibilities since the mid-20th century – a northern path via islands like Sulawesi, and a southern track passing near Timor and the Tanimbar islands. This discovery marks one of the southern route’s earliest known sites, making it a crucial piece of the puzzle.”

Technological Advances in Early Migration

According to the researchers, while there are still unanswered questions about Elivavan’s first inhabitants, the risky nature of the sea crossings suggests the colonists had developed advanced maritime technology by around 42,000 years ago.

“They would have had to traverse bodies of water exceeding 100 kilometers in distance, regardless of their direction of travel,” Mr. Kaharudin said. “Along with tiny fragments of pottery, we also found evidence of things like bones, shells, and sea urchins that point to the island’s role as a hub for early maritime activities. As more work is done in lesser-explored regions like the Tanimbar islands, I expect we’ll uncover more about early human life and migration patterns.”

Cultural and Societal Impacts

Mr. Kaharudin said it’s also clear the colonization of Sahul was not a single event but “a gradual process involving successive waves of seafaring populations.”

“Coastal communities likely navigated shorelines, exploiting marine resources and establishing resilient settlements along their journey,” he said. “This island-hopping strategy facilitated cultural exchange and adaptation, shaping diverse societies across the land mass.”

The study was conducted in collaboration with Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). The research team also included Professor Sue O’Connor and Dr Shimona Kealy from ANU.

The study was funded by the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage.