New Ocean Data Shakes Up Our Understanding of Climate Change

Researchers have uncovered inaccuracies in historical ocean temperature data, revealing that early 20th-century ocean temperatures were significantly colder than land measurements, contrary to previous models.

This discovery offers significant insights into past climate variability and future climate change. According to Dr. Sebastian Sippel, Junior Professor at Leipzig University, the findings do not alter our understanding of global warming relative to 1850–1900 or the role of human activity in driving that warming.

The 19th-century land and ocean temperatures (1850–1900), before the onset of the cold period, present a reliable and consistent picture of temperature changes up to today. However, addressing the inaccuracies in the cold period data could enhance confidence in the observed warming trends, refine our understanding of historical climate variability, and improve future climate models.

Insights From Historical Data Analysis

Accurately interpreting global temperature trends is vital for climate research. Dr. Sippel collaborated with international scientists to piece together global mean temperature trends using historical land and ocean measurements, along with palaeoclimatic data. During this reconstruction, Sippel identified a systematic discrepancy: in the early 20th century, ocean temperatures appeared cooler than in preceding decades, while land-based air temperatures remained steady. This mismatch contradicts both physical theories and established climate models.

Reevaluating Early 20th Century Climate Anomalies

Using many different lines of evidence, the new study shows that reconstructions of the global mean temperature from ocean surface data for this period are too cold: on average about 0.26 degrees Celsius colder than seen in land-based reconstructions. This discrepancy is greater than what would be possible under natural climate variability.

“Our latest findings do not change the long-term warming since 1850. However, we can now better understand historical climate change and climate variability,” says junior professor Dr. Sebastian Sippel.

For example, the reasons for the early 20th century warming period between 1900 and 1950 have never been fully understood. If the ocean temperatures are corrected, the warming trend of the early 20th century is weaker.

“The discrepancies between the climate models and the observed temperature trend at the beginning of the 20th century are mainly due to an incomplete understanding of the observations, rather than incomplete climate models or natural climate variability. There are well-established approaches to account for the effects of changing measurement methods on ocean surface temperature measurements. The new research shows that in the early 20th century these methods don’t properly account for very rapidly changing differences in the way the observations were made. Our new understanding confirms the climate models and shows even more clearly the human impact since pre-industrial times,” says co-author Professor Reto Knutti, Professor for Climate Physics at ETH Zurich.

Addressing Historical Measurement Challenges

The study itself offers indications that the cause of the ocean cold anomaly could lie in insufficiently documented information about the measurement techniques used at that time. Before the Second World War, ocean temperatures were mainly measured with buckets on ships, but the method of measurement and the composition of ship fleets changed from decade to decade, making it much more difficult to correct for systematic measurement errors.

The authors of the study therefore recommend a variety of approaches to data processing and analysis: “Our methodological approach emphasizes the need to continuously rescue and digitize historical climate data and compare it with independent data. At the same time, very different assumptions regarding systematic adjustments of early climate data should be tested, as the observational data are of central importance as a basis for climate understanding and modeling,” says Sippel.

Reference: “Early-twentieth-century cold bias in ocean surface temperature observations” by Sebastian Sippel, Elizabeth C. Kent, Nicolai Meinshausen, Duo Chan, Christopher Kadow, Raphael Neukom, Erich M. Fischer, Vincent Humphrey, Robert Rohde, Iris de Vries and Reto Knutti, 20 November 2024, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-08230-1

