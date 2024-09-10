Next-Gen Polymers: Scientists Develop Innovative Approach for Synthesizing Common Plastics

Researchers have innovated polymer synthesis using a Tesla coil to initiate polymerization through a remote spark discharge, successfully synthesizing high-purity polymers and opening new avenues in material synthesis with electromagnetic waves.

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have devised a novel method for synthesizing widely used polymers, such as polystyrene, through radical polymerization. This approach utilizes a remote spark discharge from a Tesla coil—a high-voltage, high-frequency generator—enabling the reaction to occur without the need for traditional catalysts or polymerization initiators. This breakthrough represents a significant advancement in the field of synthetic polymer chemistry.

Polymers like polystyrene and acrylic resins, found in products such as food containers, packaging, and thermal cases, are traditionally synthesized using metal catalysts and radical polymerization initiators.

This research team has previously developed several polymerization techniques for conductive polymers. In their latest study, they introduced a novel method for polymer synthesis which involves generating monomer radicals through a remote spark discharge treatment using a Tesla coil, which is a high-voltage, high-frequency generator. These radicals then act as polymerization initiators.

The Tesla coil’s capability to generate a powerful discharge without a counter electrode enables the spark discharge treatment to be conducted externally to the reaction vessel. Using this method, the researchers have successfully synthesized high-purity polystyrene and polymethyl methacrylate (acrylate), both extensively used in food containers.

Breakthrough in Polymer Synthesis Using Electromagnetic Waves

Moreover, the team has discovered a new method for synthesizing polymers by applying a similar spark discharge treatment to conjugated polymers. They use the “soliton” generated by the treatment as an initiator. This innovative approach is a first in synthetic polymer chemistry and opens new avenues for material synthesis using electromagnetic waves.

Reference: “Spark discharge-initiated radical polymerization” by Hiromasa Goto, Kyoka Komaba, Kazuki Yanagida and Aoi Tokutake, 31 July 2024, Next Materials.

DOI: 10.1016/j.nxmate.2024.100326

This work was supported by Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), the establishment of university fellowships towards the creation of science technology innovation, Grant Number JPMJFS2106, and Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS), Grants-in-Aid for Scientific Research (No. 23K04848).

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.