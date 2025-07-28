No GMOs, No Chemicals – Just a Fungus Making Bread Better for You

Scientists have discovered that a common soil fungus, Rhizophagus irregularis, can naturally boost the nutritional value of bread wheat.
When wheat is grown with this fungus, the grains become larger and richer in essential micronutrients like zinc and phosphorus. Even better, the added phosphorus doesn’t increase phytate—an anti-nutrient that blocks mineral absorption—so the nutrients remain more available to the body. This finding could lead to more nutritious, naturally fortified wheat without needing chemical additives or genetic modification.
Fungi as Natural Micronutrient Boosters
A study published in Plants, People, Planet has found that growing bread wheat alongside a particular soil fungus can naturally enhance the grain’s nutrient content.
Researchers compared wheat grown with and without the arbuscular mycorrhizal fungus Rhizophagus irregularis. They discovered that wheat paired with the fungus produced larger grains containing more phosphorus and zinc. Importantly, the increased phosphorus levels did not lead to a rise in phytate (a compound known to reduce the body’s ability to absorb zinc and iron). This means that wheat grown with the fungus offered more bioavailable zinc and iron than wheat grown without it.
A Sustainable Path to Biofortified Wheat
“Beneficial soil fungi could be used as a sustainable option to exploit soil-derived plant nutrients. In this case, we found potential to biofortify wheat with important human micronutrients by inoculating the plants with mycorrhizal fungi,” said corresponding author Stephanie J. Watts-Williams, PhD, of the University of Adelaide, in Australia.
Yes this is a wonderful friend of nature, unfortunately where glyphosate has been used this fungus dies, and its beneficial effect do not become active.
Premier Tech in Quebec did use the research of a professor (forgot his name) ; Quebec Hydro had issues with repopulating shrubs on the sides of the hydro electric dams and hired this professor to find out why shrubs grew a 100meters away or more and would not where the soil had been removed during construction of the dam, so the professor went into the nearest growth and retrieved earth (top soil as well) and compare it microbiologically the two, he found the fungi that was present where the soil had not been disturbed.
Premier Tech went on with the professor and develop a way to industrialize its production. It was reported initially by the Radio Canada (CBC French) in its weekly documentary: LA SEMAINE VERTE.
If you discuss this with the director of research at Premier Tech he will probably recall my conversation with me regarding the establishment of new vineyards in Huron County Ontario Canada.