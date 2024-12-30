One Step Closer to a Cure: Breakthrough “Harmine Pill” Sparks Hope for 500 Million Diabetics Worldwide

Mount Sinai researchers discovered that harmine, a beta cell regenerative drug, may transform alpha cells into beta cells, offering scalable diabetes treatment options for millions.
Researchers and bioinformaticians at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have unveiled new insights into the mechanisms behind human beta cell regenerative drugs, offering a potential breakthrough for the over 500 million people worldwide living with diabetes. These findings, recently published in Cell Reports Medicine, could mark a significant step forward in diabetes treatment.
Diabetes occurs when pancreatic beta cells lose their ability to produce insulin, a hormone critical for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Despite significant advancements, there are still no widely scalable therapeutic solutions capable of addressing the global diabetes crisis.
For over 15 years, scientists at Mount Sinai have been dedicated to finding a cure by developing drugs that stimulate the regeneration of human beta cells, bringing renewed hope to millions of patients worldwide.
Discovery of Harmine and Its Enhancements
In 2015, Mount Sinai researchers discovered the first such drug, called harmine. Harmine is a member of a class of drugs called DYRK1A inhibitors. In 2019 and 2020, the researchers reported that DYRK1A inhibitors can synergize with TGF-beta signaling as well as GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) drugs such as semaglutide (e.g., Ozempic) and exenatide (Byetta) to induce more robust levels of human beta cell regeneration. Finally, in July 2024, they showed that harmine alone increases human beta cell mass by 300 percent, and if a GLP-1RA is added, by 700 percent.
A key question has been how harmine causes beta cells to regenerate. In the newest study, the research team reports that the new, regenerated beta cells may be coming from an unexpected source: a second pancreatic cell type called alpha cells. Since alpha cells are abundant in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, they may be able to serve as a source for new beta cells in both common types of diabetes.
“This is an exciting finding that shows harmine-family drugs may be able to induce lineage conversion in human pancreatic islets,” says Esra Karakose, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology, Diabetes and Bone Disease) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and corresponding author of the study. “It may mean that people with all forms of diabetes have a large potential ‘reservoir’ for future beta cells, just waiting to be activated by drugs like harmine.”
A Decade-Long Collaborative Effort
“It has been remarkable and rewarding to watch this multi-group story unfold over the past 15 years,” added Andrew F. Stewart, MD, Irene and Dr. Arthur M. Fishberg Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Mount Sinai Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute. He and Peng Wang, PhD, Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Bone Disease) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, conceived of and performed the initial high-throughput drug screen that led to the discovery of harmine, described in Nature Medicine in 2015.
“A simple pill, perhaps together with a GLP1RA like semaglutide, is affordable and scalable to the millions of people with diabetes,” said Dr. Stewart.
Reference: “Cycling alpha cells in regenerative drug-treated human pancreatic islets may serve as key beta cell progenitors” by Esra Karakose, Xuedi Wang, Peng Wang, Saul Carcamo, Deniz Demircioglu, Luca Lambertini, Olivia Wood, Randy Kang, Geming Lu, Donald K. Scott, Adolfo Garcia-Ocaña, Carmen Argmann, Robert P. Sebra, Dan Hasson and Andrew F. Stewart, 2 December 2024, Cell Reports Medicine.
DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2024.101832
The work represents a combined effort by the Icahn School of School of Medicine at Mount Sinai team: Dan Hasson, PhD, Associate Professor of Oncological Sciences, and Dermatology, and Director of the Bioinformatics and Next-Generation Sequencing (BiNGS) Core; Robert Sebra, PhD, Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Director of the Center for Advanced Genomic Technology, and Director of Technology Development for the Genomics Core Facility; Robert J. DeVita, PhD, Professor of Pharmacological Sciences and Director of the Medicinal Chemistry Core of the Drug Discovery Institute; and long-term collaborator Adolfo Garcia-Ocana, PhD, formerly a professor at the Icahn School who is now the Ruth B. and Robert K. Lanman Chair in Gene Regulation and Drug Discovery Research and chair of the Department of Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology at City of Hope. The Mount Sinai team is moving these studies to human trials.
The work has been supported for decades with funding from the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Diabetes Digestive and Kidney Disease, By BreakthroughT1D, formerly JDRF, as well as through additional generous philanthropic gifts.
How do I join the clinical trials?
I’m not getting very excited about this. Why? Because I’ve seen other breakthrough discoveries like this in the past, which suddenly disappear. Case in point, years ago researchers discovered that they could reverse diabetes overnight by injecting capsaicin into cells in the pancreas. And if I remember correctly, they were pain receptor cells. Overnight, the rodents that were injected with this were cured of their diabetes. And then, the research was dropped. I personally tried contacting the researchers by sending them emails to the universities they were affiliated with, and not a single one replied. Diabetes is a multi-billion dollar industry. And these companies do not want to give up their profits at the cost of human lives. Hate to sound so conspiracy minded, but, research like this always ends up dying a quick and quiet death. But as a type 2 diabetic, I more than anyone else hope that I am wrong.
Funny thought, but this makes me wonder what incidence of diabetic disorders is like among indigenous tribes that are heavy users of Ayahuasca… because harmine is also a mild maoi which is found in banisteriopsis caapi, and harmala alkaloids are the entire reason this brew has orally active effects in the first place… and I’ve read that some of these tribes literally give Ayahuasca to infants…
Of course one would expect some differences anyway, considering their diet and lifestyle are likely already quite different from the norm in the West, and they probably have fewer issues with weight and excessive intake of simple sugars…
But some of these peoples use plants quite extensively, and b. caapi is one of the most sacred and perhaps widely used plants in much of the Amazon…
Can you share a source for this? I tried googling it and can’t find it. I don’t doubt you at all, I completely believe it, but I’d love to read more about the study.
Why are they acting like there are no solutions when they clearly haven’t examined the data at hand?
Failing to utilize the data because it doesn’t turn a profit or takes time to sort through doesn’t mean the data doesn’t exist.
Using inhable mealtime insulin (Afrezza by Mannkind Corp.) with a CGM is the closest way of reacing a time in range like a non-diabetic.
It’ll soon be here im 65 and have enjoyed type 1 for 50 years, just a soon as I die you guys can have that, sorry for holding things up
I know exactly how you feel.
Atleast it didn’t take away your humor !!
Made me chuckle.
CAN ELON MUSK OR BILL GATE KINDLY HELP TO FIND THE CURE FOR DIABETES IT WOULD HELP THE WORLD INSTEAD OF LETTING THE RESEARCH STOP SHORT OF FINDING THE FINAL CURE The world of diabetes would thanks them
They’re too busy making money on the expense of the human race. They amongst others want to control us not help us.
At 66 I’m a newly “effective” type 1 — got ketoacidosis from immunotherapy, given to me for newly-discovered metastatic melanoma, that wiped out my beta cells. It’s not the same as type 1 since my immune system does not inherently [i.e. with no immunotherapy] attack my beta cells. This regimen is insane for a once highly-active outdoorsman. Wow. I have no idea how people have dealt with this for decades — especially those who started out as young kids [sadly, most]. I sure hope they fast track this through the trials.