A subtle timing flash may expose the Unruh effect. The approach ties ordinary lab tools to deep quantum physics.
Researchers at Stockholm University and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali have identified a practical method for detecting one of physics’ most unusual predictions: the Unruh effect. This effect suggests that an object that accelerates would sense empty space as slightly warm.
Directly creating that warmth through extreme acceleration is far beyond laboratory capabilities, but the team demonstrates how this subtle phenomenon can be transformed into a detectable, precisely timed flash of light.
How atoms and mirrors amplify tiny quantum signals
Picture a row of atoms placed between two facing mirrors. These mirrors influence how quickly the atoms emit light. When the atoms interact collectively, they can release light in a powerful, synchronized burst similar to a choir singing together, a process known as superradiance.
The new research shows that if the atoms experience the slight warming linked to acceleration, that collective burst happens sooner than it normally would. The shift toward an earlier flash becomes a clear and detectable sign of the Unruh effect.
Turning a whisper of acceleration into a measurable flash
“We’ve found a way to turn the Unruh effect’s whisper into a shout,” said Akhil Deswal, a PhD student at IISER Mohali. “By using carefully spaced high-quality mirrors, we make ordinary background signals quieter while the acceleration-seeded burst comes out early and clean.”
Importantly, the setup requires far less acceleration than would otherwise be needed without these high-quality mirrors.
“Timing is the key,” added Navdeep Arya, a postdoctoral researcher at Stockholm University. “The choir of atoms is not only louder but also shouts earlier if they feel the faint Unruh effect-related warmth of empty space. That simple clock-like marker can make it easier to separate the Unruh signal from everyday noise.”
By theoretically addressing a decades-old detection challenge, the idea opens a bridge between available laboratory devices and phenomena usually linked to extreme conditions. Because acceleration and gravity are closely related, similar timing tricks might one day help researchers probe subtle, gravity-driven quantum effects — right on the lab bench.
Reference: “Time-Resolved and Superradiantly Amplified Unruh Effect” by Akhil Deswal, Navdeep Arya, Kinjalk Lochan and Sandeep K. Goyal, 27 October 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/6z1l-kkmk
A .D. acknowledges funding from IISER Mohali. The research of K. L. is partially supported by Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Government of India, through MATRICS Research Grant No. MTR/2022/000900.
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nice topic
how cool
There is no vacuum.
Yes.
There is no vacuum. There is no background. There is no ideal fluid. Only imaginary particles like God. Physics today is no different from theology .
There is a background, it’s called the Interplanetary Medium, or Intergalactic Medium.
Light is electromagnetic radiation, so the “vacuum” is the electromagnetic background
Where does the electromagnetic background come from?
Does the electromagnetic background have a background?
Does the electromagnetic background come from God?
Can electromagnetic background come from an ideal background space?
What physical characteristics should an ideal background space possess in mathematics?
Can an ideal background space coexist with an ideal fluid?
What is the difference between physical vacuum and “emptiness” in philosophy?
What is the difference between physical vacuum and philosophical “emptiness”?
Researchers Propose Way to Finally “See” the Warmth of the Vacuum. The choir of atoms is not only louder but also shouts earlier if they feel the faint Unruh effect-related warmth of empty space.
VERY GOOD.
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. How do you understand the Warmth of the Vacuum?
2. Does the Vacuum have ideal fluid characteristics?
Every detail and piece of information we uncover builds on to the next step of mysteries to unravel and eventually when we combine all his together we can get closer to the light of truth at the end of the dark tunnel.
VERY GOOD!
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) is far from an unverified speculation; it is a scientific theory with profound mathematical foundations [1], broad explanatory power, and accumulating empirical support [1-4].
——Excerpted from https://t.pineal.cn/blogs/5837/Analyzing-the-Scientific-Nature-and-Verifiability-of-Topological-Vortex-Theory.
You are low iq.
Thank you for browsing and commenting.
YES. Your words are fair and to the point. This is the honor that a person cursed by the so-called scientific community deserves.
When we pursue the ultimate truth of all things, the space in which our bodies and all things exist may itself be the final and deepest puzzle we need to explore. This is not only the pursuit of physics, but also the most magnificent exploration of the origin of the universe by human reason.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), space is an uniformly incompressible physical entity. Space-time vortices are the products of topological phase transitions of the tipping points in space, are the point defects in spacetime. Point defects do not only impact the thermodynamic properties, but are also central to kinetic processes. They create all things and shape the world through spin and self-organization.
In today’s physics, some so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
and go on.
Is this the counterintuitive science they widely promote? Compromising with pseudo academic publications and peer review by pseudo scholars is an insult to science and public intelligence. Some so-called scholars no longer understand what shame is. The study of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reminds us that the most profound problems in physics often lie at the intersection of different theories. By exploring these border regions, we can not only resolve contradictions in existing theories but also discover new physical phenomena and application possibilities.
Under the topological vortex architecture, it is highly challenging for even two hydrogen atoms or two quarks to be perfectly symmetrical, let alone counter-rotating two sets of cobalt-60. Contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Science, Nature, etc.) stubbornly believe that two sets of counter rotating cobalt-60 are two mirror images of each other, constructing a more shocking pseudoscientific theoretical framework in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. This pseudo scientific framework and system have seriously hindered scientific progress and social development.
For nearly a century, physics has been manipulated by this pseudo scientific theoretical system and the interest groups behind it, wasting a lot of manpower, funds, and time. A large amount of pseudo scientific research has been conducted, and countless pseudo scientific papers have been published, causing serious negative impacts on scientific and social progress, as well as humanistic development.
Complexity does not necessarily mean that there is no logical and architectural framework to follow. Mathematics is the language and tool that reveals the motion of spacetime, rather than the motion itself. Although the physical form of spacetime vortices is extremely simple, their interaction patterns are highly complex, and we must develop more and richer mathematical languages to describe and understand them.
The development of the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reflects a progression from concrete physical phenomena to abstract mathematical modeling and, ultimately, to interdisciplinary unification. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-909171.
The quantum age of both gods and ghosts is coming to an end. The era of topological materials and their related artificial intelligence is striding forward. Scientific development will not give any dignity to pseudoscientific theories and their groups.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) not only profoundly explains the classic puzzle of the quantum Hall effect but also opens up the vibrant frontier research field of topological states of matter and topological quantum computing, possessing profound theoretical significance and immense application potential.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-911733.