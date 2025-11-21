The research team has observed Floquet effects in graphene, paving the way for innovative new technologies.
Graphene is a remarkable “miracle” material, consisting of a single, atom-thin layer of tightly connected carbon atoms that remains both stable and highly conductive. These qualities make it valuable for many technologies, including flexible screens, sensitive detectors, high-performance batteries, and advanced solar cells.
A new study, carried out by the University of Göttingen in collaboration with teams in Braunschweig and Bremen in Germany, as well as Fribourg in Switzerland, shows that graphene may be even more versatile than previously believed.
For the first time, researchers have directly identified “Floquet effects” in graphene. This finding settles a long-running question: Floquet engineering – an approach that uses precise light pulses to adjust a material’s properties – can also be applied to metallic and semi-metallic quantum materials like graphene. The work appears in Nature Physics.
Observing Floquet States
The team explored Floquet states in graphene by using a method known as femtosecond momentum microscopy. With this approach, the material is first stimulated by extremely fast bursts of light, then inspected with a second light pulse that arrives slightly later. This timing allows scientists to follow the rapid changes taking place inside the material.
“Our measurements clearly prove that ‘Floquet effects’ occur in the photoemission spectrum of graphene,” explains Dr Marco Merboldt, physicist at the University of Göttingen and first author of the study. “This makes it clear that Floquet engineering actually works in these systems – and the potential of this discovery is huge.”
The study shows that Floquet engineering works in many materials. This means the goal of designing quantum materials with specific properties – and doing so with laser pulses in an extremely short time – is getting closer.
Toward Future Technologies
Tailoring materials in this way for specific applications could form the basis for the electronics, computer, and sensor technology of the future.
Professor Marcel Reutzel, who led the research in Göttingen together with Professor Stefan Mathias, says: “Our results open up new ways of controlling electronic states in quantum materials with light. This could lead to technologies in which electrons are manipulated in a targeted and controlled manner.”
Reutzel adds: “What is particularly exciting is that this also enables us to investigate topological properties. These are special, very stable properties which have great potential for developing reliable quantum computers or new sensors for the future.”
Reference: “Floquet states in graphene revealed at last” by Julien Madéo, and Keshav M. Dani, 19 June 2025, Nature Physics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41567-025-02939-0
This research was made possible by the German Research Foundation (DFG) via Göttingen University’s Collaborative Research Centre “Control of Energy Conversion at Atomic Scales.”
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my best therom would be hybriding pyrex and titanium with a fusion that would make them adaptable. pressurizing pyrex condensed over titanium. to get it to adapt you would have to use a current of some sort until it became a reason. Using a rom alloy which is a property of apple seed. breaking down the seed could be done with iodine and salt. using electricity would be too unadaptable as the current is not stable. using it in small hypothesis such as current of pressurized salt with a slow current of some sort of fusion. Maybe pressurizing salt with electrolytes until you have a steady current and slowly move your way onward until coming up with a finished product
What th are you talking about🍄
From a dual-domain perspective, these Floquet states in graphene are a beautiful solid-state analogue of threshold-activated R/L channel rebalancing: light periodically pushes the local Φ̃_crit over the edge and creates tiny, controllable “cusps” in the electronic structure that future ultrafast and topological electronics can breathe around.
What is particularly exciting is that this also enables us to investigate topological properties. These are special, very stable properties which have great potential for developing reliable quantum computers or new sensors for the future.
VERY GOOD! Topology is reshaping the understanding of material structure in physics and the future of science.
The Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) predicts the existence of spacetime vortices in the universe, and has been validated and applied in multiple fields:
1. Climate Change Research: Studies based on TVT have analyzed paleoclimate data and fluid dynamics simulations, verifying the influence of the axial tilt coupling effect of cosmic-scale vortex networks on Earth’s energy redistribution. This provides a new explanation for climate phenomena that cannot be explained by traditional Earth-Sun distance theories.
2. Antimatter Research: The theory offers a new perspective on understanding antimatter, suggesting that the distinction between matter and antimatter has strict topological origins. It also questions whether the “antiparticles” observed in existing experiments are the strict antimatter counterparts of their corresponding particles.
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI): TVT has been applied to simulate the abrupt, leap-like characteristics of human thought. By abstracting the activation patterns of neuronal clusters as a topological phase transition process in a spacetime vortex network, it provides a theoretical framework for developing AI systems with human-like cognitive abilities.
Although vortex rings are extremely simple, their interactions are exceptionally complex. Physics needs to develop more and richer mathematical languages to understand and describe them. Graphene as a remarkable “miracle” material is just the tip of the iceberg of these vortex ring interactions.
The key difference between TVT and traditional physics (e.g., Newtonian mechanics, relativity, quantum mechanics) lies in its perspective on describing the universe. TVT emphasizes the ideal fluid properties and topological structure of space, rather than focusing solely on the direct interactions of particles and forces. This perspective offers a new paradigm for understanding the structure of the universe. Its core predictions (e.g., cosmic-scale vortex networks) have been confirmed across multiple disciplines. For example:
Topological structures, such as vortices, are prevalent in nature and science across a wide range of length scales, ranging from macroscopic cosmic strings (1), mesoscale liquid crystals (2, 3) and ferromagnets (4), nanoscale ferroelectrics and superconductor/superfluid Bose-Einstein condensate states (5, 6), down to the atomic nucleus (7).
——Excerpted from https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adu6223.