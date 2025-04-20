Quantum Sensors That Hear Magnetic Whispers – And Push Physics to Its Limit

Quantum magnetometers can detect incredibly small changes in magnetic fields by tapping into the strange and powerful features of quantum physics. These devices rely on the discrete nature and coherence of quantum particles—behaviors that give them a major edge over classical sensors. But how far can their sensitivity go? And what actually makes a magnetometer “quantum?”

A new study explores the theoretical boundaries of these devices, comparing multiple methods for defining their limits. The findings shed light not only on performance but also on what truly separates quantum sensors from their classical counterparts.

Quantum Magnetometers and Ultra-High Sensitivity

Quantum magnetometers can detect magnetic fields with extremely high sensitivity by leveraging the unique behaviors of quantum particles. These behaviors — such as discreteness and quantum coherence (including entanglement) — enable a level of precision that classical sensors cannot easily match. Thanks to these advantages, quantum magnetometers are now widely used in fields such as fundamental physics, non-invasive medical diagnostics, and remote sensing.

The Big Questions in Quantum Magnetometry

In the study of quantum magnetometry, two fundamental questions have drawn significant interest: What is the ultimate limit to how sensitive a magnetometer can be? And how can we determine whether a magnetometer is truly operating based on quantum principles?

Exploring Sensitivity Limits and Quantum Nature

Recently, Professor Hong Guo’s team from Peking University gives a perspective for these two questions by focusing on the evaluation methods of sensitivity limits. Sensitivity, reflecting the smallest detectable variation in magnetic field for a given time duration, is a critical performance metric for quantum magnetometer.

There are typically three perspectives for evaluating the sensitivity limits of quantum magnetometers: noise, quantum parameter estimation, and energy resolution limit. The researchers explore these methods and their intrinsic connections, emphasizing that they follow the same basic principles, such as the uncertainty principle, statistical estimation theory, and thermodynamics of information.

Additionally, the researchers analyze the relationships between the limits of quantum magnetometers and their quantum characteristics, providing a basis for determining whether a magnetometer is quantum. This study advances the theoretical development in quantum magnetometry and the experimental optimization of quantum magnetometers.

Reference: “Sensitivity of Quantum Magnetic Sensing” by Liwei Lei, Teng Wu and Hong Guo, 4 April 2025, National Science Review.

DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwaf129

