Scientists are exploring the critical point in the Quantum Chromodynamics phase diagram by using particle accelerators and new simulations.
They aim to directly observe the transition between quark gluon plasma and hadronic phases, enhanced by theoretical and experimental advancements at the Beam Energy Scan program.
Quantum Chromodynamics Phase Transition
Researchers are conducting experiments in search of evidence of a possible critical point in the Quantum Chromodynamics (QCD) phase diagram. Quantum chromodynamics describes how the strong force binds quarks and antiquarks together to form protons, neutrons, and other particles known as hadrons. The critical point is similar to the endpoint of the transition from liquid to gas in ordinary water.
Key indicators of this critical point that scientists can observe are related to changes in the number of particles produced in particle accelerator collisions. Modeling these observables requires an extension of the standard framework of how liquids and gases behave. Scientists have now developed an algorithm for performing simulations of a critical fluid and have tested those simulations.
Pioneering Observations in Particle Physics
Observing critical fluctuation in a heavy ion collision would mark the first direct observation of a phase change between the quark gluon plasma and a hadronic phase. This is the point where quarks and gluons are confined in hadrons. Interpreting the results of related experiments requires new theoretical tools.
In particular, the interpretation needs a fluid dynamic framework that incorporates fluctuations—how pressure, velocity, and other factors can change in liquids and gases. This work is an important contribution to this effort. In the future, researchers hope to use these methods to connect the data with theoretical ideas about the nature of temperature and pressure in quark-gluon matter.
Advances at the Beam Energy Scan Program
The Beam Energy Scan (BES) program at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider, a Department of Energy user facility at Brookhaven National Laboratory, studies the energy dependence of fluctuation observables in the collisions of heavy ions. The goal of this effort is to locate a possible critical point associated with the phase transition to a quark gluon plasma. Interpreting the results of the BES program requires a fluid dynamic framework that incorporates fluctuations in the fluid dynamic variables, baryon density, entropy density, and fluid velocity.
Developing Fluid Dynamic Frameworks for Particle Collisions
In this research, scientists have constructed such a framework and tested it in simulation of a static fluid near the critical point. Future work will couple their results to the expansion of the fireball created in a heavy ion collision. This will enable researchers to either locate the critical point or place constraints on its location.
Reference: “Simulations of Stochastic Fluid Dynamics near a Critical Point in the Phase Diagram” by Chandrodoy Chattopadhyay, Josh Ott, Thomas Schäfer and Vladimir V. Skokov, 16 July 2024, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.032301
This work was supported by the Department of Energy Office of Science, Nuclear Physics program.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
Future work will couple their results to the expansion of the fireball created in a heavy ion collision. “Simulations of Stochastic Fluid Dynamics near a Critical Point in the Phase Diagram” by researchers, 16 July 2024, Physical Review Letters.
VERY GOOD. The pride of Physical Review Letters.
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. What is the difference between imagined particles and imagined God?
2. What are you exploring and searching for?
3. What does the physical phenomenon you observed explain?
4. What is the dirtiness and ugliness in academic activities?
and so on.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory: Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Extension of the Standard Model: Topological Vortex Theory points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena.
Topological vortex theory heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. In fact, mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering. Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286).
Let us continue to witness together the dirtiest and ugliest era in the scientific and humanistic history of human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of so-called academic publications.
Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Memo 2410070303
To briefly explain the science: What are quarks and gluons? It is an oser. The plasma of the oser is oser. Huh. I represent it by example 1. The charge is zero sum.
Quantum mechanics is easily implemented with my qpeoms theory. Uh-huh.
View 1.
Sample msoss
zxdxybzyz
zxdzxezxz
xxbyyxzz
zybzzfxzy
cadccbcdc
cdbdcbdbb
xzezxdyyx
zxezybzyy
bddbcbdca
Source1.Edit
1. What are quarks and gluons?
Quarks and gluons are the components of protons and neutrons, while protons and neutrons are the components of atomic nuclei. According to scientists’ current understanding, quarks and gluons are indivisible. In other words, they cannot be divided into smaller components. They are the only basic particles that have something that tells them to transfer color.
Quarks and gluons can have three additional charge states in addition to having positive or negative charges (like protons and neutrons). They are positive and negative charges, red, green, and blue. These so-called color charges are just names and have nothing to do with actual color.
-It may be a coincidence, but I discovered Example 1. in the summer of 1987. The quark is the xyz-direction value. Gluon has an absolute value of 012.
When these are combined, six abcdef grid basic units are created. By the way, they can be displaced in the shape of up, left and right. This is related to electric charge. Electric charge can be operated by any force (probably strong). The strong force appears as an osser through ems. It appears when the osser forms a group to implement zero sum and doubles the msbase. Uh-huh.
2.
Quarks and gluons can have three additional charge states in addition to having positive or negative charges (like protons and neutrons). They are positive and negative charges, red, green, and blue. These so-called color charges are just names and not related to actual color.
The force that connects positive and negative charges is called the strong nuclear force. This strong nuclear force is the most powerful force involved in holding matter together. It is much stronger than the other three basic forces, gravity, electromagnetic force, and weak nuclear force. The strong nuclear force is so powerful that it is very difficult to separate the quarks from the gluons. Because of this, the quarks and gluons are bound inside the composite particles. The only way to separate these particles is to create a state of matter known as a quark-gluon plasma.
-The charge (+) is attached to the absolute value of the gluon. The charge may be a property of the nuclear force. Now that I think about it again, it seems that the directional quark can also be deformed downward by the +- charge. Haha.
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/quarks-unleashed-chasing-the-critical-point-in-quantum-chromodynamics/
To briefly explain the science: what are quarks and gluons?
What is the difference between physics and religion when imagination is used as a research basis?
Let us continue to witness together the dirtiest and ugliest era in the scientific and humanistic history of human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of so-called academic publications.
What is the difference between physics and religion when it uses imagined things as the Formal Base and Evidential Base for research?
When physics uses imagined things as the Formal Base and Evidential Base for research. What is the difference between physics and religion?
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory: Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, and suggests that topological vortices and their fractal structures are the key to understanding these phenomena.