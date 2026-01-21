Researchers May Have Unlocked the Secret to Treating Sepsis

A new experimental treatment has shown encouraging results in a recent clinical trial, offering new hope against one of medicine’s most challenging conditions.

Griffith University scientists have reported encouraging progress toward a new treatment for sepsis after a Phase II clinical trial carried out in China delivered positive results. The study suggests the experimental therapy could address key processes that drive this life threatening condition, which remains a major challenge for modern medicine.

The drug candidate, known as STC3141, is based on carbohydrate chemistry and was developed through a collaboration between Distinguished Professor Mark von Itzstein AO and his research team at Griffith University’s Institute for Biomedicine and Glycomics, together with Professor Christopher Parish and colleagues at The Australian National University.

“The trial met the key endpoints to indicate the drug candidate was successful in reducing sepsis in humans,” Professor von Itzstein said.

During the trial, STC3141 was delivered to patients through an intravenous infusion using a cannula. The treatment was designed to counter a harmful surge of biological molecules that occurs in the body as sepsis develops, a response that can trigger widespread inflammation and organ injury.

Researchers say the experimental compound, which is a small molecule derived from carbohydrates, has the potential to treat sepsis by helping reverse damage to vital organs rather than only managing symptoms.

Understanding the Impact of Sepsis

Sepsis is a serious medical emergency that affects millions of hospitalized patients around the world each year. It arises when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection, causing inflammation that damages its own tissues and organs instead of protecting them.

“When sepsis is not recognized early and managed promptly, it can lead to septic shock, multiple organ failure and death,” Distinguished Professor von Itzstein said.

Clinical Trial Results and Next Steps

The trial, conducted by Grand Pharmaceutical Group Limited (Grand Pharma), involved 180 patients with sepsis, one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability worldwide.

Because there is currently no targeted therapy that directly treats the underlying biological drivers of sepsis, advances such as this are seen as especially significant by researchers and clinicians alike.

Professor von Itzstein said Grand Pharma would now look to progress to a Phase III trial to continue testing the efficacy of the novel treatment.

“It’s hoped we could see the treatment reach the market in a handful years, potentially saving millions of lives,” he said.

Executive Director of the Institute for Biomedicine and Glycomics, Professor Paul Clarke, said: “I am thrilled to see the results of the trial which ultimately aims to save lives.”

“The Institute and its researchers collectively work on translational research to deliver real and immediate impacts both in Australia, and globally to transform lives.”

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