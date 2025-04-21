Researchers Reveal That Climbing Stairs Could Extend Your Life

Climbing stairs is linked to longer life and lower cardiovascular risk, making it a simple but powerful addition to daily routines.

Climbing stairs is linked to a longer life, according to research presented at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2024, a scientific congress organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

“If you have the choice of taking the stairs or the lift, go for the stairs as it will help your heart,” said study author Dr. Sophie Paddock of the University of East Anglia and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Foundation Trust, Norwich, UK. “Even brief bursts of physical activity have beneficial health impacts, and short bouts of stair climbing should be an achievable target to integrate into daily routines.”

Cardiovascular disease is largely preventable through lifestyle measures such as regular physical activity. However, more than one in four adults globally fail to meet the recommended levels of exercise. Stair climbing is a simple, accessible form of physical activity that is often underestimated. This study explored whether stair climbing could help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and early death.

Study Overview and Methodology

The authors collected the best available evidence on the topic and conducted a meta-analysis. Studies were included regardless of the number of flights of stairs and the speed of climbing. There were nine studies with 480,479 participants in the final analysis. The study population included both healthy participants and those with a previous history of heart attack or peripheral arterial disease. Ages ranged from 35 to 84 years old and 53% of participants were women.

Compared with not climbing stairs, stair climbing was associated with a 24% reduced risk of dying from any cause and a 39% lower likelihood of dying from cardiovascular disease. Stair climbing was also linked with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease including heart attack, heart failure and stroke.

Dr. Paddock said: “Based on these results, we would encourage people to incorporate stair climbing into their day-to-day lives. Our study suggested that the more stairs climbed, the greater the benefits – but this needs to be confirmed. So, whether at work, home, or elsewhere, take the stairs.”

Reference: “Evaluating the cardiovascular benefits of stair climbing: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Sophie Paddock, 26 April 2024, ESC Preventive Cardiology 2024.

