Rethinking Inflammation: Is Everything We Know About Aging and Disease Wrong?

The environment strongly influences health outcomes, especially in industrialized societies.

A new study from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health challenges the long-standing view that inflammation is a universal feature of aging. The research indicates that “inflammaging”—a persistent, low-level inflammation linked to aging—may actually stem from industrialized living conditions and differs widely among human populations. These findings were published in Nature Aging.

The team examined data from four distinct populations: two from industrialized societies (the Italian InCHIANTI study and the Singapore Longitudinal Aging Study, or SLAS) and two Indigenous, non-industrialized groups (the Tsimane in the Bolivian Amazon and the Orang Asli in Peninsular Malaysia).

While both industrialized groups showed similar patterns of age-related inflammation, the same pattern did not emerge in the Indigenous populations. Instead, inflammation among these groups was mainly influenced by exposure to infections rather than the aging process itself.

Chronic disease risk is linked to lifestyle, not inflammation alone

“In industrialized settings, we see clear links between inflammaging and diseases like chronic kidney disease,” said lead author Alan Cohen, PhD, associate professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Columbia Mailman School and faculty member of the Butler Columbia Aging Center. “But in populations with high infection rates, inflammation appears more reflective of infectious disease burden than of aging itself.”

Interestingly, although the Indigenous populations—especially the Tsimane—exhibited consistently high baseline levels of inflammation, these levels did not rise with age and did not result in the chronic illnesses commonly seen in industrialized countries. In fact, conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s are either uncommon or virtually nonexistent among these groups.

This means that even when younger individuals in Indigenous communities show inflammatory profiles resembling those of older adults in industrialized settings, those profiles do not lead to the same harmful health outcomes.

“These findings really call into question the idea that inflammation is bad per se,” said Cohen. “Rather, it appears that inflammation – and perhaps other aging mechanisms too – may be highly context dependent. On the one hand, that’s challenging, because there won’t be universal answers to scientific questions. On the other, it’s promising, because it means we can intervene and change things.”

Immune markers behave differently in distinct environments

The study used a panel of 19 cytokines—small immune-signaling proteins—to assess inflammation patterns. While these markers aligned with aging in the Italian and Singaporean datasets, they did not replicate among the Tsimane and Orang Asli, whose immune systems were shaped by persistent infections and distinct environmental exposures.

“These results point to an evolutionary mismatch between our immune systems and the environments we now live in,” Cohen explained. “Inflammaging may not be a direct product of aging, but rather a response to industrialized conditions.”

The authors call for a reevaluation of how aging and inflammation are measured across populations and emphasize the need for standardized, context-aware tools. “Factors like environment, lifestyle—such as high physical activity or a very low-fat diet—and infection may all influence how the immune system ages,” said Cohen. “Understanding how these elements interact could help develop more effective global health strategies.”

