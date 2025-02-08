Revolutionary Artificial Leaf Turns CO2 Into Valuable Fuels and Chemicals

Scientists have developed an artificial leaf that uses sunlight to convert CO₂ into hydrocarbons, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels.

Tiny copper ‘nano-flowers’ have been attached to an artificial leaf to generate clean fuels and essential chemicals that form the backbone of modern energy and manufacturing.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of California, Berkeley, have developed a practical method to produce hydrocarbons—molecules composed of carbon and hydrogen—using only sunlight.

Their device integrates a light-absorbing ‘leaf’ made from perovskite, a high-efficiency solar cell material, with a copper nanoflower catalyst to convert carbon dioxide into valuable molecules. Unlike most metal catalysts, which can only transform CO₂ into single-carbon molecules, the copper flowers facilitate the production of more complex hydrocarbons with two carbon atoms, such as ethane and ethylene—key building blocks for liquid fuels, chemicals, and plastics.

A Cleaner Alternative to Fossil Fuels

Almost all hydrocarbons currently stem from fossil fuels, but the method developed by the Cambridge-Berkeley team results in clean chemicals and fuels made from CO 2 , water and glycerol – a common organic compound – without any additional carbon emissions. The results are reported in the journal Nature Catalysis.

The study builds on the team’s earlier work on artificial leaves, which take their inspiration from photosynthesis: the process by which plants convert sunlight into food. “We wanted to go beyond basic carbon dioxide reduction and produce more complex hydrocarbons, but that requires significantly more energy,” said Dr Virgil Andrei from Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry, the study’s lead author.

Andrei, a Research Fellow of St John’s College, Cambridge, carried out the work as part of the Winton Cambridge-Kavli ENSI Exchange program in the lab of Professor Peidong Yang at University of California, Berkeley.

Enhanced Efficiency with Nanowire Electrodes

By coupling a perovskite light absorber with the copper nanoflower catalyst, the team was able to produce more complex hydrocarbons. To further improve efficiency and overcome the energy limits of splitting water, the team added silicon nanowire electrodes that can oxidize glycerol instead. This new platform produces hydrocarbons much more effectively — 200 times better than earlier systems for splitting water and carbon dioxide.

The reaction not only boosts CO₂ reduction performance but also produces high-value chemicals such as glycerate, lactate, and formate, which have applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemical synthesis.

Optimizing the Process for Greater Efficiency

“Glycerol is typically considered waste, but here it plays a crucial role in improving the reaction rate,” said Andrei. “This demonstrates we can apply our platform to a wide range of chemical processes beyond just waste conversion. By carefully designing the catalyst’s surface area, we can influence what products we generate, making the process more selective.”

While current CO₂-to-hydrocarbon selectivity remains around 10%, the researchers are optimistic about improving catalyst design to increase efficiency. The team envisions applying their platform to even more complex organic reactions, opening doors for innovation in sustainable chemical production. With continued improvements, this research could accelerate the transition to a circular, carbon-neutral economy.

“This project is an excellent example of how global research partnerships can lead to impactful scientific advancements,” said Andrei. “By combining expertise from Cambridge and Berkeley, we’ve developed a system that may reshape the way we produce fuels and valuable chemicals sustainably.”

Reference: “Perovskite-driven solar C2 hydrocarbon synthesis from CO2” by Virgil Andrei, Inwhan Roh, Jia-An Lin, Joshua Lee, Yu Shan, Chung-Kuan Lin, Steve Shelton, Erwin Reisner and Peidong Yang, 3 February 2025, Nature Catalysis.

DOI: 10.1038/s41929-025-01292-y

The research was supported in part by the Winton Programme for the Physics of Sustainability, St John’s College, the US Department of Energy, the European Research Council, and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

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