Revolutionary Reactors Turn CO2 Into Valuable Minerals With Fly Ash

Researchers have innovated reactors that use fly ash to effectively mineralize CO2, presenting a sustainable approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing global climate goals.

In a significant advancement in sustainable waste management and CO 2 sequestration, researchers have developed reactors that use fly ash particles to mineralize carbon dioxide. This innovative method promises a sustainable and enduring solution to the critical problem of greenhouse gas emissions while repurposing an industrial by-product.

The relentless march of industrialization has corresponded with a surge in CO 2 emissions, a key driver of global warming. Existing carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies grapple with issues of efficiency and cost. Fly ash, a coal combustion by-product, offers a promising avenue for CO 2 mineralization, turning waste into a resource and curtailing emissions. Yet, prevailing reactor designs struggle to achieve the desired synergy between gas-particle interactions and operational efficacy. These hurdles underscore the imperative for an in-depth investigation into innovative reactor configurations and operational fine-tuning.

Innovative Research on Reactors

Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s cutting-edge research on fly ash mineralization reactors was published in the Energy Storage and Saving journal on May 7, 2024. The study, subjected to meticulous computational optimization, unveils a pioneering reactor design anticipated to escalate the efficacy of CO 2 capture and mineralization.

The research introduces a duo of reactor designs, each meticulously sculpted for CO 2 mineralization via fly ash, with computational fluid dynamics at the helm of optimization. The impinging-type inlet design stands out for its capacity to amplify interfacial interactions, extending particle dwell times and significantly augmenting mineralization rates.

The quadrilateral rotary-style inlet, conversely, champions streamlined flow for comprehensive mixing and reaction efficacy. A rigorous exploration of operational parameters—flue gas velocity, carrier gas velocity, and particle velocity—yielded optimal ranges that promise to propel reactor performance to new heights, ensuring efficient CO 2 mineralization and phase separation post-reaction.

Dr. Liwei Wang, the study’s principal investigator, remarked, “Our findings mark a significant leap forward in carbon capture and utilization technologies. By refining reactor designs and operational parameters, we’ve achieved a substantial leap in CO 2 mineralization efficiency. This work is not only a boon to sustainable waste management but also presents a pragmatic strategy for curtailing industrial carbon emissions, aligning with global climate action initiatives.”

The research bears profound implications for coal-fired power plants, offering a transformative use for the fly ash they generate. By channeling this by-product into CO 2 mineralization, the study paves the way for diminished carbon emissions and a reduction in the environmental burden of fly ash disposal. The broader applications of this research are expansive, presenting a harmonious solution to waste management and CO 2 sequestration that could very well redefine CCUS technology approaches.

Reference: “Simulation Design and Optimization of Reactors for Carbon Dioxide Mineralization” by Duoyong Zhang, Chen Zhang, Tao Xuan, Xinqi Zhang, Liwei Wang, Yongqiang Tian and Jinqing Zhu, 7 May 2024, Energy Storage and Saving.

DOI: 10.1016/j.enss.2024.04.002

The study was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

