Revolutionary Submarine Discovers Ice Shelf Mysteries, Then Disappears Without a Trace

Using the unmanned submarine Ran, researchers mapped the underside of West Antarctica’s Dotson Ice Shelf, uncovering complex ice formations and significant melt areas driven by underwater currents, crucial for enhancing sea level rise predictions.

An international research team from the University of Gothenburg deployed the unmanned submarine ‘Ran’ beneath the thick ice of Antarctica. They received the first-ever detailed maps of the underside of a glacier, providing valuable insights into potential future sea level rise.

The autonomous underwater vehicle, Ran, was programmed to dive into the cavity of Dotson ice shelf in West Antarctica and scan the ice above it with an advanced sonar system. For 27 days, the submarine traveled a total of over 1.000 kilometers back and forth under the glacier, reaching 17 kilometers into the cavity. An ice shelf is a mass of glacial ice, fed from land by tributary glaciers, that floats in the sea above an ice shelf cavity.

“Like seeing the back of the moon”

“We have previously used satellite data and ice cores to observe how glaciers change over time. By navigating the submersible into the cavity, we were able to get high-resolution maps of the ice underside. It’s a bit like seeing the back of the moon,” says lead author Anna Wåhlin, Professor of Oceanography at the University of Gothenburg.

In a new scientific paper in Science Advances, the researchers report on the findings of this unique survey. Some things are as expected. The glacier melts faster where strong underwater currents erode its base. Using the submersible, scientists were able to measure the currents below the glacier for the first time and prove why the western part of the Dotson Ice Shelf melts so fast. They also see evidence of very high melt at vertical fractures that extend through the glacier.

But the researchers also saw new patterns on the glacier base that raise questions. The surface is not smooth, but there is a peak and valley icescape with plateaus and formations resembling sand dunes. The researchers hypothesize that these may have been formed by flowing water under the influence of Earth’s rotation.

Complex areas

Karen Alley, a glaciologist from the University of Manitoba and co-author of this multidisciplinary study, comments on the findings:

“The maps that Ran produced represent a huge progress in our understanding of Antarctica’s ice shelves. We’ve had hints of how complex ice-shelf bases are but Ran uncovered a more extensive and complete picture than ever before. The imagery from the base of Dotson Ice shelf helps us interpret and calibrate what we see from the satellites,” says Karen Alley.

Scientists now realize there is a wealth of processes left to discover in future research missions under the glaciers.

“The mapping has given us a lot of new data that we need to look at more closely. It is clear that many previous assumptions about the melting of glacier undersides are falling short. Current models cannot explain the complex patterns we see. But with this method, we have a better chance of finding the answers,” says Anna Wåhlin.

Better models

Dotson Ice Shelf is part of the West Antarctica ice sheet, considered to have a potentially large impact on future sea level rise due to its size and location.

“Better models are needed to predict how fast the ice shelves will melt in the future. It is exciting when oceanographers and glaciologists work together, combining remote sensing with oceanographic field data. This is needed to understand the glaciological changes taking place – the driving force is in the ocean,” says Anna Wåhlin.

A daunting experience

Anna Wåhlin continues: “There are not many uncharted areas left on Earth. To see Ran disappear into the dark, unknown depths below the ice, executing her tasks for over 24 hours without communication, is of course daunting. Experience from over 40 missions below ice gave us confidence but in the end, the challenging environment beat us.”

The fieldwork for this study was conducted in 2022. In January 2024, the group returned with Ran to Dotson Ice Shelf to repeat the surveys, hoping to document changes.

They were only able to repeat one dive below Dotson’s ice shelf before Ran disappeared without a trace.

“Although we got valuable data back, we did not get all we had hoped for. These scientific advances were made possible thanks to the unique submersible that Ran was. This research is needed to understand the future of Antarctica’s ice sheet, and we hope to be able to replace Ran and continue this important work,” says Anna Wåhlin.

Reference: “Swirls and scoops: Ice base melt revealed by multibeam imagery of an Antarctic ice shelf” by Anna Wåhlin, Karen E. Alley, Carolyn Begeman, Øyvind Hegrenæs, Xiaohan Yuan, Alastair G. C. Graham, Kelly Hogan, Peter E. D. Davis, Tiago S. Dotto, Clare Eayrs, Robert A. Hall, David M. Holland, Tae Wan Kim, Robert D. Larter, Li Ling, Atsuhiro Muto, Erin C. Pettit, Britney E. Schmidt, Tasha Snow, Filip Stedt, Peter M. Washam, Stina Wahlgren, Christian Wild, Julia Wellner, Yixi Zheng and Karen J. Heywood, 31 July 2024, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adn9188