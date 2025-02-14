Rewriting History: New Discovery Reveals Hominins Left Africa 200,000 Years Earlier Than We Thought

New research indicates that hominins migrated into Eurasia approximately 200,000 years earlier than previously believed, predating the Dmanisi site in Georgia.
Anthropologists continue to debate when early hominins—ancestors closely related to modern humans—first migrated out of Africa and began their gradual spread across the globe. While the widely accepted view has been that hominins reached Eurasia at least 1.8 million years ago, some fragmentary evidence has suggested an even earlier presence. Now, new findings from an international team of researchers push that timeline back to nearly 2 million years ago.
This conclusion is based on multiple fossil bones bearing cut marks, discovered at the Grăunceanu site in Romania. Located in the Olteț River Valley, Grăunceanu is one of several fossil-rich sites originally excavated in the 1960s. Because no hominin remains have been found there, researchers have relied on indirect evidence of their presence, such as stone tools and marks left by tool use on animal bones.
More than 5,000 bones from Grăunceanu and surrounding sites were meticulously examined for evidence of cut marks from stone tools used to remove the flesh from animals. Of that total, the team identified at least 20 bones they are confident show signs of cut marks. Biostratagraphic data and high-precision uranium-lead dating techniques were used to estimate the age of the bones, which put their minimum age at 1.95 million years ago.
Publication and Research Team
The findings were published in Nature Communications. The international team of more than a dozen researchers was led by Sabrina Curran, an associate professor of anthropology at Ohio University; Claire Terhune, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Arkansas; and Alexandru Petculescu, of the “Emil Racoviţă” Institute of Speleology in Bucharest.
Terhune noted that the team had to overcome several challenges, including the absence of hominin bones and stone tools at the site. They also had to contend with the fact that the bones were excavated more than 50 years ago, making the relationship of the bones to one another and the exact reasons for their deposition hard to determine.
The fossils are currently curated in the “Emil Racoviţă” Institute of Speleology and the Museum of Oltenia. Though researchers had worked with the bones intermittently since their discovery, it was not until the last decade or so that they thought to reexamine them and conduct careful inspections of the surface of each bone.
Reassessing the Oldest Hominin Presence
“We didn’t initially expect to find much,” Curran said. “But during a routine check of the collections we found several cut-marked bones. This led to further investigation in collaboration with Dr. Briana Pobiner of the Smithsonian Institution and Dr. Michael Pante of Colorado State University, and the discovery of other distinct marks across different bones, suggesting deliberate butchering activities.”
Prior to this discovery, the site of Dmanisi in the country of Georgia was thought to contain the oldest evidence of hominin activity outside of Africa, dated to roughly 1.8 million years ago. Confirming the age of the marks establishes both the presence of hominins in Eurasia 200,000 years earlier than previously thought as well as tool use by them, providing some of the earliest evidence of hominin activity in this area
Reconstructing the Hominin Environment
The team combined this work with isotopic analyses led by Virgil Drăguşin from the “Emil Racoviţă” Institute of Speleology that helped to reconstruct the environment these hominins would have been living in at the time. This work suggests this region would have experienced seasonal fluctuations in temperature, much like today, but that there likely would have been higher levels of rainfall. This would likely have been different from the environments these hominins were originally adapted to in Africa. Analysis of the animal fossils from the site also shows they would have encountered a range of new fauna, including wooly rhinos, saber tooth cats, pangolins, and mammoths.
“The field of paleoanthropology can be contentious,” Terhune noted. “People get really fired up about human ancestors, and one ongoing debate has been related to the earliest evidence of tool use. Because of this, we have been extremely meticulous in documenting the presence of these cut marks because we knew if we handed another paleontologist these bones, they’d say, ‘Oh, yeah these are cut marks.’ But if we told them they’re from Romania two million years ago, they’re going to say, ‘No, that can’t be right’.”
But the team is confident they got the facts right, and that the discovery is an important step forward.
“The Grăunceanu site represents a pivotal moment in our understanding of human prehistory,” Curran added. “It demonstrates that early hominins had already begun to explore and inhabit diverse environments across Eurasia, showing an adaptability that would later play a crucial role in their survival and spread.”
“The history of human evolution is far more complex and intricate than we could have imagined,” she added, “and we are just beginning to uncover the many chapters of that story.”
Reference: “Hominin presence in Eurasia by at least 1.95 million years ago” by Sabrina C. Curran, Virgil Drăgușin, Briana Pobiner, Michael Pante, John Hellstrom, Jon Woodhead, Roman Croitor, Adrian Doboș, Samantha E. Gogol, Vasile Ersek, Trevor L. Keevil, Alexandru Petculescu, Aurelian Popescu, Chris Robinson, Lars Werdelin and Claire E. Terhune, 20 January 2025, Nature Communications.
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-56154-9
Really… but there is no human evolution.. we are today as we were created. So, either there was an earlier incarnation of man, the earth was destroyed and then re-created and re-estsblished, which I think the pyramids and ancient giant block structures that we cannot replicate point well towards, or these are the first bodies the fallen angels made for themselves in order to mingle with man and impregnate his women…
The more science tries to prove scripture wrong, the more science proves scripture right.. so why not start looking at ancient findings with a scriptural eye? We might actually discover something grand if we do…. because we all know something just isn’t right with thearcheologist view of ancient times. If you have a look at the earth from far above, you will notice giant electrical strikes all over the earth.. it doesn’t matter if we discover all of the building blocks of life on an asteroid… it still takes electricity to kick start life. This planet could have been started by a Supreme electrical storm, or reaction like static from 2 bodies coming close together (tiamat?), a gigantic solar storm, or plasma event, then destroyed and started again. There’s definitely evidence of this type of event.. it appears that’s what caused the grand canyon.. a great energy strike blowing out thousands of tons of material and scarring the earth. Have a look at ‘treeing’ and then have a look at far images of earth. A little brain food to chew on for you..
This is a science website, not a theology discussion group. You are offering speculation about things with ad hoc cherry picking and further circular speculation about ‘science’ that is not accepted in the science community. I’d suggest that you look up the description of the Scientific Method to discover what science is, and isn’t. You are completely ‘out to lunch’ with your suggestion that the Grand Canyon was the result of electron transfer. The very essence of modern geology is the proof that it isn’t necessary to appeal to catastrophism to explain things like the Grand Canyon, and there is no evidence that huge potential differences exist between celestial bodies. Why should some bodies have an excess of electrons while another has a deficiency? Spend your time constructively to learn what science thinks it knows before wandering off in the weeds of ‘science’ fantasy.
The ‘scientific method’s was the I vention of Roger Bacon a thirteenth century Franciscan mendicant friar.
Pax et Bonum.
And Protestantism was founded by Martin Luther, a Catholic monk. So what? Bacon inventing a procedure says nothing about his expectations or hopes for the outcomes enabled by it.
Check out the paleoanthropology sites ,discoveries of the decent of Homo sapiens by examining ancient skulls and bones revealing evidence going back 2 million years.
So?
I’ve heard he invented bacon, too.
Many Discovery are fake. Those who want to proved they are right so they can falsify and Fabricated the own create Artifacts to fool the world so, she or he can got the Financial funding and benefit to mendacious the whole world. After few years later and then some discover it is all Scientific Bid Lies. The Western Caucasian Civilization doesn’t have any prove their invention and discovery and duplicate and Copies from some civilization and claim to be their. What a shame and pity. I doubt that Western Caucasian Civilization only have very few Hundred years history rather that 2,000 years history.
We came to Africa not from it.
This fantasy that we came from Africa out to Europe and beyond must be some kind of white guilt or something.
With more and more evidence appearing in favor of into not out of, it’s about time to stop this out of Africa nonsense!
The European civilizations are about 11,000 years old (Knossos, Crete).
Hominins evolved in Africa, and this paper supports it. Is that why you are upset with the observed facts?
bless your superstitious heart.
Well, if you are going to make the claim that some extraordinary supernatural being, or beings, “created” humans or any other organism, then you need to provide extraordinary evidence. You have none. You are simply throwing out silly ideas (re-read what you wrote) and seeing if anything sticks.
you’re welcome to think and say pretty much what you want. But as others have pointed out, this is a science website, the work that has gone into understanding reality has been immense, systematic, and required considerable courage.
to a point, people speaking as you do are harmless, but as you are doing nothing but parroting anti-knowledge, anti-curiosity bilge disguised as “faith”, you actually represent the sort of failure to adapt which leaves entire populations unsuited to the world they live in. And it’s freaking annoying. And fearful, and lazy. You might also discover that your spirituality grows in leaps and bounds when you leave behind the lazy superstitions and open your eyes to the world. You might also just find that you finally experience what to you is God’s majesty.
for most of us, that notion simply makes no sense, but that’s the point. You can do with your mind as you wish. I sincerely hope you are not leaving malnourished the minds of others who might have a chance to understand the world as it is, as it has been given, much as we are understanding ourselves. We evolved, and we are related to every organism on the planet. And it is a hard fact, understood to the molecular level, across disciplines, decades and centuries of hard labor.
You simply repeat that which you’ve been taught to repeat, that with which you’ve learned you must comply. there’s so much more to “creation”, if you prefer to see it that way, which you’ve never dreamt of. And not only have dreamt it; they’ve done the work. And you just blithely deny it, unburdened by a drop of insight, much less the calluses of hard effort. That’s not religion or faith. It’s cowardice and laziness.
Well, well, well . If the Scriptures are indeed Gospel, Moses, a former favourite of the Egyptian Pharoah of the day, was a terrorist, backed by God, who had brutally murdered the first-born of Egypt before fleeing into the desert with his terrorist supporters, and then led the same bunch of gangsters to the land of the Philistines, who were gradually exterminated through warfare by such as Joshua, Solomon, David and assorted others. Sounds a bit familiar, somehow.
That’s what I learnt at school. It is documented in the Old Testament. Uncomfortable, is it not?
It doesn’t matter if you believe in Evolution. Evolution believes in you.
No one is interested in your superstition and its myths apart from you. The science simply uncovers facts that in all likelihood do not support your fantasies, and that is what happened in biology.
We know there was no Frankenstein movie “electricity” involved in the split between biology and geology, as the evidence is that it happened in deep ocean hydrothermal vents. [Weiss, M., Sousa, F., Mrnjavac, N. et al. The physiology and habitat of the last universal common ancestor. Nat Microbiol 1, 16116 (2016).]
You know it’s inevitable someone’s going to say that this discovery only lends credence to the hominids evolved in Europe theory. That’s dumb though, because true humans only recently evolved in ‘Murica.
“… including the absence of hominin bones and stone tools at the site.”
That in itself is interesting because stone tools are easily lost and often deliberately discarded. They were the ‘plastic straws’ of the day. Rather than taking the time to re-sharpen a tool, it was often easier to just knock off another flake from a core. One should ask just why there are no stone tools at the site.
Speculating here. Perhaps this was before this group of hominids developed stone tool making. If they were only using naturally occurning stones they found and picked up, then those would be indistinguishable from any other rock in that strata execpt for possible signs of use. Just a curious layman here, who is not in this field, but that is a fun speculation and a bit of science-fantasy.
Most professionals assert the culture of carrying around cores and knocking off new tools was tech that only dates to around 300,000 YA in the early modern human era, Clyde.
So when DID the silicon-chip age truly begin? Professional scientists have asserted many things during the last couple of hundred years and sometimes have been found incorrect.
The cutmarks are sharp.
Dunno about “most professionals”, but it was easy to find that core/flake technology is old:
“UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The origin of flaked-stone tool production is older than 2.58 million years ago, according to an international team of scientists working at the Bokol Dora 1 archaeological site in the Afar region of Ethiopia. Previously the oldest evidence of flaked-stone tools was younger than 2.58 million years ago.”
“The researchers found that the flaked-stone tool technology at Bokol Dora 1 was different than the stone tool technology at an older site in Kenya. They suggest that while many of our human ancestors had the ability to make stone tools, the change in technology to producing sharp-edged flakes would have increased the amount and variety of things to eat and that this change in diet may have been important in the evolution of our genus Homo.
“Given that primate species throughout the world routinely use stone hammers to forage for new resources, it seems very possible that throughout Africa many different human ancestors found new ways of using stone artifacts to extract resources from their environment,” said David Braun, associate professor of anthropology, George Washington University. “If our hypothesis is correct, then we would expect to find some type of continuity in artifact form after 2.6 million years ago, but not prior to this time period. We need to find more sites.””
The article paper reference mentions the absence of tools are not unheard of:
“We recognize that without lithics or hominin fossils from Grăunceanu our taphonomic analysis may be viewed with skepticism. However, there are several Early Pleistocene sites in eastern Africa with published evidence for hominin butchery marks that also do not preserve lithics or hominin fossils42,43,44.”
Okay, let’s say all that was written above is right and exact. I can’t help looking past the picture used. The long Jesus hair, the light complexion. Is that how Africans looked back then?
I wish we could edit our comments. I accidentally sent my previous reply before finishing it.
Yep, that is the first thing I noticed. Plus the article speaks of hominins coming out of Africa, not our species, Homo Sapiens.
Do you swallow your brain food in pill form, inject it, or smoke it Wes? The General Oversight Director called and asked me to try to calm your confused spirit, as obviously, you cannot understand how the mysterious method manifests creation, and that festers anxiety in your mind, urging you to make posts that may trigger anxiety in the truly faithful and more enlightened inhabiting this reality thereby impeding mankind’s ascension to a higher level of understanding.
I had an odd impulse to revisit the commentary because I was the first commenter when I posted. I was gratified by the comment Alvarez posted that beat mine by a nose. Dan Rose would like an edit comment feature in the commentary and I would like email notification on comment activity on articles I have commented on. The staff of scitechdaily? Do you care what your audience desires?
Science is mad! Everybody on the YouTube knows the aliens created humans and built the pyramids, seriously science people you need to get a grip. Evolution is only a theory not evidence. L. O. L.
Scientific theories are not everyday “only a theory”. They are based on, and tested by, evidence.
Flying Spaghetti Monster. Look it up. lol.
Quite convincing for a non-expert. The cutmarks are clear on some specimens and the paper figure 1 show how the site fits the biogeographical spread of > 1 million year old hominins. The oldest find of teeth is about as old: “The only site pre-dating Dmanisi with potential hominin remains is Longgudong at 2.01–1.87 Ma, where six hominin teeth and a large lithic assemblage have been described(34).”
This may mean either that there were other hominins than H. erectus around or that their are older than the African finds suggest:
“This is a period when multiple hominin species coexisted at sites in eastern and southern Africa(45,46). The taxonomic affinity of nearly all hominin fossils in Fig. 5 is debated; many are identified only to Homo sp. and others are identified as Homo erectus/ergaster. Present evidence(46,47) indicates that the earliest H. erectus sensu lato was present in both South Africa and Ethiopia ca. 2.0 Ma; this therefore broaches the possibility that, if hominins were present in Eurasia prior to 2.0 Ma, then they may not have been H. erectus, and/or that H. erectus is older than we currently have data for.”