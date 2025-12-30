Scientists Are Turning Food Waste Into Farming Gold and Health Breakthroughs

What we throw away as food waste may hold the key to healthier crops, stronger ecosystems, and new medical compounds.

Food waste is often seen as little more than compost material, but new research shows it can offer much more. Scientists are discovering valuable uses for discarded food, ranging from dried beet pulp to coconut fibers broken down by millipedes. Four recently published studies in ACS journals describe how food waste can support more sustainable farming practices and provide new bioactive compounds for pharmaceutical use.

Turning Agricultural Waste Into Crop Protection

Researchers writing in ACS’ Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry report that sugar beet pulp could help lower agriculture’s dependence on synthetic pesticides. After sugar is extracted, this pulp remains and accounts for roughly 80% of the beet’s original weight. In laboratory tests, scientists converted the pectin-rich pulp into carbohydrates that stimulated plants’ own defense systems. These natural responses helped protect wheat from diseases such as powdery mildew.

Sustainable Alternatives for Seedling Growth

Coconut fibers processed by millipedes may offer a greener substitute for peat moss, which is commonly used to start seedlings but harvested from environmentally sensitive areas that help protect groundwater quality. A study published in ACS Omega evaluated this coconut “millicompost” as a peat alternative. When blended with other plant materials, the compost supported bell pepper seedling growth just as effectively as traditional peat-based growing media.

Overlooked Greens With Digestive Benefits

A review in ACS’ Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry suggests that radish tops, which are often thrown away, may be even more nutritious than the root itself. These peppery greens contain high levels of dietary fiber and bioactive compounds. In several laboratory and animal studies, components such as polysaccharides and antioxidants encouraged the growth of beneficial gut microbes, indicating they may also support overall digestive health in humans.

Preserving Bioactive Compounds for Industry

Research described in ACS Engineering Au outlines a way to stabilize beneficial compounds extracted from beet leaves so they can be used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and food products. Scientists aerosolized and dried a liquid mixture containing antioxidant-rich beet-green extract and an edible biopolymer. This process produced microparticles that encapsulated the extract. According to the researchers, these microparticles showed higher antioxidant activity than the extract alone, suggesting the coating helps protect the compounds from degradation.

References:

“Valorization of Sugar Beet Byproducts into Oligogalacturonides with Protective Activity against Wheat Powdery Mildew” by Camille Carton, Josip Šafran, Sangeetha Mohanaraj, Romain Roulard, Jean-Marc Domon, Solène Bassard, Natacha Facon, Benoît Tisserant, Gaelle Mongelard, Laurent Gutierrez, Béatrice Randoux, Maryline Magnin-Robert, Jérôme Pelloux, Corinne Pau-Roblot and Anissa Lounès-Hadj Sahraoui, 15 September 2025, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.5c05099 “Replacing Commercial Substrate with Millicompost: A Sustainable Approach Using Different Green Wastes Combined with Millicompost for Bell Pepper Seedling Production in Urban Agriculture” by Luiz Fernando de Sousa Antunes, André Felipe de Sousa Vaz, Giulia da Costa Rodrigues dos Santos, Talita dos Santos Ferreira, Renata Rodrigues dos Santos, Renata dos Santos Alves, Jaqueline Carvalho de Almeida, Marco Antonio de Almeida Leal and Maria Elizabeth Fernandes Correia, 13 September 2025, ACS Omega.

DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.5c06388 “Bioactive Compounds and Health Benefits of Radish Greens” by Wonchan Yoon, Miri Park, Guijae Yoo, Young-Soo Kim and Ho-Young Park, 1 September 2025, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.5c08263 “Evaluation of Microparticles Obtained from Beet Leaf Extracts (Beta vulgaris L.) Using Supercritical Assisted Atomization (SAA)” by Leonardo de Freitas Marinho, Stefania Mottola, Henrique Di Domenico Ziero, Larissa Castro Ampese, Mariarosa Scognamiglio, Iolanda De Marco, Ernesto Reverchon and Tânia Forster Carneiro, 10 September 2025, ACS Engineering Au.

DOI: 10.1021/acsengineeringau.5c00044

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