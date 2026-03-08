Scientists Discover DNA “Flips” That Supercharge Evolution

In Lake Malawi, hundreds of species of cichlid fish have evolved with astonishing speed, offering scientists a rare opportunity to study how biodiversity arises.
Researchers have identified segments of “flipped” DNA that may allow fish to adapt rapidly to new environments and eventually form new species. These unusual genetic changes appear to function as evolutionary “superchargers,” helping populations diversify at remarkable speed.
Why does Earth contain such a vast variety of plants and animals? One of the central questions in biology is how new species originate and how the extraordinary diversity of life developed over time.
Cichlid fish in Lake Malawi in East Africa provide an important example. Within this single lake, more than 800 species have emerged from a shared ancestor. This diversification happened in far less time than it took humans and chimpanzees to split from their own common ancestor.
Even more striking is that this evolutionary explosion took place in the same body of water. Some cichlids evolved into large predators, while others specialized in grazing on algae, filtering sand for food, or feeding on plankton. Over time, each species adapted to its own ecological niche.
Searching the Genome for Answers
Scientists from the University of Cambridge and the University of Antwerp set out to understand how this rapid evolutionary change occurred. Their findings were published in the journal Science.
The research team examined the DNA of more than 1,300 cichlid fish to see whether any unusual genetic features might explain the group’s extraordinary rate of diversification. “We discovered that, in some species, large chunks of DNA on five chromosomes are flipped – a type of mutation called a chromosomal inversion,” said senior author Hennes Svardal from the University of Antwerp.
In most animals, reproduction involves a process called recombination. During this process, genetic material from each parent is shuffled and mixed together.
However, recombination is largely prevented inside a chromosomal inversion. As a result, the group of genes contained in that flipped section remains linked and is passed down together from one generation to the next. This preserves useful combinations of genes that support survival in specific environments, which can accelerate evolutionary change.
“It’s sort of like a toolbox where all the most useful tools are stuck together, preserving winning genetic combinations that help fish adapt to different environments,” said first author Moritz Blumer from Cambridge’s Department of Genetics.
The Power of “Supergenes”
Scientists sometimes refer to these tightly linked groups of genes as “supergenes.” In Lake Malawi cichlids, the study suggests that these supergenes serve several important functions.
Different cichlid species can still interbreed, but chromosomal inversions help maintain distinct species boundaries by limiting how much genetic mixing occurs. This effect is especially important in parts of the lake where multiple species live side by side, such as open sandy habitats where there are no physical barriers separating them.
Many genes within these supergenes influence traits that are essential for survival and reproduction, including vision, hearing, and behavior. Fish that live deep in the lake (down to 200 meters (about 656 feet)) face very different conditions than those near the surface. They encounter lower light levels, different food sources, and higher pressure. The supergenes help maintain the genetic traits that allow them to thrive in these environments.
“When different cichlid species interbred, entire inversions can be passed between them – bringing along key survival traits, like adaptations to specific environments, speeding up the process of evolution,” said Blumer.
The study also found that these inversions often function as sex chromosomes, which help determine whether an individual develops as male or female. Because sex chromosomes can influence how new species emerge, this finding raises additional questions about the role these genetic structures play in evolution.
“While our study focused on cichlids, chromosomal inversions aren’t unique to them,” said co-senior author Professor Richard Durbin, from Cambridge’s Department of Genetics. “They’re also found in many other animals — including humans — and are increasingly seen as a key factor in evolution and biodiversity.”
“We have been studying the process of speciation for a long time,” said Svardal. “Now, by understanding how these supergenes evolve and spread, we’re getting closer to answering one of science’s big questions: how life on Earth becomes so rich and varied.”
Reference: “Introgression dynamics of sex-linked chromosomal inversions shape the Malawi cichlid radiation” by L. M. Blumer, V. Burskaia, I. Artiushin, J. Saha, J. Camacho Garcia, F. Campuzano Jiménez, A. Hooft van Huysdynen, J. Elkin, B. Fischer, N. Van Houtte, C. Zhou, S. Gresham, M. Malinsky, T. Linderoth, W. Sawasawa, G. Vernaz, I. Bista, A. Hickey, M. Kucka, S. Louzada, R. Zatha, F. Yang, B. Rusuwa, M. E. Santos, Y. F. Chan, D. A. Joyce, A. Böhne, E. A. Miska, M. Ngochera, G. F. Turner, R. Durbin and H. Svardal, 12 June 2025, Science.
DOI: 10.1126/science.adr9961
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So, this is supposed to help understand evolution? Did this inversion create anything new? It seems to be more adaptation than anything else. Plants, animals, birds, fish, bacteria, viruses, predatory single cell organisms like paramecium and amoeba, and then we have the different types of fungus. Amongst other things! So now, how does this explain evolution? When one single cell organism grew to change everything, all living things from one organism. So how did amino acids come about? There are approximately 26 that we are aware of. Then the amino acids have to be organized into certain patterns to form proteins. Sometimes there are hundreds of amino acids for one protein. And there are more than 1 million types of proteins on this planet. So how did all of this happen? How did the proteins create DNA? Or, RNA? All of this happening by accident is mathematically impossible! And yet, they still beat the drum against the possibility of intelligent design. And yet, intelligent design is much more feasible than random accidents to produce everything on this planet. Why did life, advance life, start to procreate by mitosis? Meiosis is much simpler, so why would something go from being simple to being extremely complicated? No rationalization as far as I’ve ever read.
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