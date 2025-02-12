Close Menu
    Biology

    Scientists Discover Molecular Switch To Reverse Cancer

    By The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
    Natural Killer Cell Destorying Cancer Cell Illustration
    KAIST researchers developed a technology that reverses cancer by identifying a genetic switch at the moment cells become cancerous.

    KAIST researchers have discovered a molecular switch that can revert cancer cells back to normal by capturing the critical transition state before full cancer development. Using a computational gene network model based on single-cell RNA sequencing, they identified key molecular mechanisms behind cancer reversion.

    Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho’s research team has recently gained recognition for developing an innovative cancer reversal treatment technology that does not kill cancer cells but instead alters their characteristics, restoring them to a state similar to normal cells.

    This time, they have successfully uncovered, for the first time, a molecular switch hidden within the genetic network that can induce cancer reversal at the precise moment when normal cells transform into cancer cells.

    KAIST (President Kwang-Hyung Lee) announced on February 5th that Professor Cho’s team from the Department of Bio and Brain Engineering has successfully developed a fundamental technology to detect and analyze the critical transition phase when normal cells become cancerous. This breakthrough has led to the discovery of a molecular switch capable of reverting cancer cells back to their normal state.

    Automatic Construction of a Computer Model of a Core Gene Network
    Overall conceptual framework of the technology that automatically constructs a molecular regulatory network from single-cell RNA sequencing data of colon cancer cells to discover molecular switches for cancer reversion through computer simulation analysis. Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho’s research team established a fundamental technology for automatic construction of a computer model of a core gene network by analyzing the entire process of tumorigenesis of colon cells turning into cancer cells, and developed an original technology for discovering the molecular switches that can induce cancer cell reversal through attractor landscape analysis. Credit: KAIST Laboratory for Systems Biology and Bio-Inspired Engineering

    A critical transition is a phenomenon in which a sudden change in state occurs at a specific point in time, like water changing into steam at 100℃.

    This critical transition phenomenon also occurs in the process in which normal cells change into cancer cells at a specific point in time due to the accumulation of genetic and epigenetic changes.

    Schematic Diagram of the Research Results
    Schematic diagram of the research results. Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho’s research team developed an original technology to systematically discover key molecular switches that can induce reversion of colon cancer cells through a systems biology approach using an attractor landscape analysis of a genetic network model for the critical transition at the moment of transformation from normal cells to cancer cells, and verified the reversing effect of actual colon cancer through cellular experiments. Credit: KAIST Laboratory for Systems Biology and Bio-Inspired Engineering

    The research team discovered that normal cells can enter an unstable critical transition state where normal cells and cancer cells coexist just before they change into cancer cells during tumorigenesis, the production or development of tumors, and analyzed this critical transition state using a systems biology method to develop a cancer reversal molecular switch identification technology that can reverse the cancerization process.

    They then applied this to colon cancer cells and confirmed through molecular cell experiments that cancer cells can recover the characteristics of normal cells.

    PhD Student Seoyoon D. Jeong, Professor Kwang hyun Cho, Dr. Dongkwan Shin, Dr. Jeong Ryeol Gong
    Photo. (From left) PhD student Seoyoon D. Jeong, (bottom) Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho, (top) Dr. Dongkwan Shin, Dr. Jeong-Ryeol Gong Credit: KAIST Laboratory for Systems Biology and Bio-Inspired Engineering

    Innovative Computational Approach to Cancer Reversion

    This is an original technology that automatically infers a computer model of the genetic network that controls the critical transition of cancer development from single-cell RNA sequencing data, and systematically finds molecular switches for cancer reversion by simulation analysis.

    It is expected that this technology will be applied to the development of reversion therapies for other cancers in the future.

    Reconstruction of a Dynamic Network Model for the Transition State of Colorectal Cancer.
    Reconstruction of a dynamic network model for the transition state of colorectal cancer. A new technology was established to build a gene network computer model that can simulate the dynamic changes between genes by integrating single-cell RNA sequencing data and existing experimental results on gene-to-gene interactions in the critical transition of cancer. (a). Using this technology, a gene network computer model for the critical transition of colorectal cancer was constructed, and the distribution of attractors representing normal and cancer cell phenotypes was investigated through attractor landscape analysis (b-e). Credit: KAIST Laboratory for Systems Biology and Bio-Inspired Engineering

    Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho said, “We have discovered a molecular switch that can revert the fate of cancer cells back to a normal state by capturing the moment of critical transition right before normal cells are changed into an irreversible cancerous state.”

    He continued, “In particular, this study has revealed in detail, at the genetic network level, what changes occur within cells behind the process of cancer development, which has been considered a mystery until now.” He emphasized, “This is the first study to reveal that an important clue that can revert the fate of tumorigenesis is hidden at this very critical moment of change.”

    Identification of Tumor Transition State
    Identification of tumor transition state using single-cell RNA sequencing data from colorectal cancer. Using single-cell RNA sequencing data from colorectal cancer patient-derived organoids for normal and cancerous tissues, a critical transition was identified in which normal and cancerous cells coexist and instability increases (a-d). The critical transition was confirmed to show intermediate levels of major phenotypic features related to cancer or normal tissues that are indicative of the states between the normal and cancerous cells (e). Credit: KAIST Laboratory for Systems Biology and Bio-Inspired Engineering

    The results of this study, conducted by KAIST Dr. Dongkwan Shin (currently at the National Cancer Center), Dr. Jeong-Ryeol Gong, and doctoral student Seoyoon D. Jeong jointly with a research team at Seoul National University that provided the organoids (in vitro cultured tissues) from colon cancer patient, were published as an online paper in the international journal Advanced Science.

    Identification and Experimental Validation of the Optimal Target Gene for Cancer Reversion
    Identification and experimental validation of the optimal target gene for cancer reversion. Among the common target genes of the discovered transcription factor combinations, we identified cancer reversing molecular switches that are predicted to suppress cancer cell proliferation and restore the characteristics of normal colon cells (a-d). When inhibitors for the molecular switches were treated to organoids derived from colon cancer patients, it was confirmed that cancer cell proliferation was suppressed and the expression of key genes related to cancer development was inhibited (e-h), and a group of genes related to normal colon epithelium was activated and transformed into a state similar to normal colon cells (i-j). Credit: KAIST Laboratory for Systems Biology and Bio-Inspired Engineering

    Reference: “Attractor Landscape Analysis Reveals a Reversion Switch in the Transition of Colorectal Tumorigenesis” by Dongkwan Shin, Jeong-Ryeol Gong, Seoyoon D. Jeong, Youngwon Cho, Hwang-Phill Kim, Tae-You Kim and Kwang-Hyun Cho, 22 January 2025, Advanced Science.
    DOI: 10.1002/advs.202412503

    This study was conducted with the support of the National Research Foundation of Korea under the Ministry of Science and ICT through the Mid-Career Researcher Program and Basic Research Laboratory Program and the Disease-Centered Translational Research Project of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

    23 Comments

    2. Michael on

      It will be interesting to see if and how this can be put into treatments because the implications of concurring cancer go beyond cancer and into life extension through increasing cellular growth and or decreasing appoptosis. Without cancer stalking us it would be interesting to see what we could get away with in pursuit of anti-aging.

      Reply
      • V J Goradia on

        Find it hard to believe there’s one molecular switch that can turn on and off cancer cells.
        If true,could there be similar molecular switches for auto immune diseases?

        Reply
      • Nightbird on

        Remember folks: what can be done on a computer simulation or petri dish does not always translate to being able to be done inside the human body, which is incredibly complex. Also, not to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but cancer treatment is a billion dollar industry. So don’t be surprised if this breakthrough simply disappears or is shelved by a company that purchases the technology. That has happened before, such as with discoveries that cured type 2 diabetes.

        Reply
    6. Way Smi on

      Good start to curing cancer but there was no mention of any application to actually help people. Which apparently doesn’t exist yet since this switch has to be flipped BEFORE cells become irreversibly cancerous. Maybe in another 50 years?

      Reply
    9. Gary holt on

      It makes me wonder if AI will be able to help find a end to cancer with all the information that has been collected over the last few years it’s hard to believe they can’t put it all together to create and end to this horrible illness

      Reply
    10. Rob on

      Nice to see the fruits in so many scientific fields of the excellent education and government funded research institutes in South Korea, Vietnam and PR China.

      Reply
    11. Eddie Leong on

      All diseased cells probably have the same mechanism. Cells do not become diseased suddenly. They change over a period of time and through many steps. So, if this discovery can be put to practical use, we may have found the way to reverse many diseases.

      Reply
    Leave A Reply