Scientists Discover Molecular Switch To Reverse Cancer

KAIST researchers have discovered a molecular switch that can revert cancer cells back to normal by capturing the critical transition state before full cancer development. Using a computational gene network model based on single-cell RNA sequencing, they identified key molecular mechanisms behind cancer reversion.

Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho’s research team has recently gained recognition for developing an innovative cancer reversal treatment technology that does not kill cancer cells but instead alters their characteristics, restoring them to a state similar to normal cells.

This time, they have successfully uncovered, for the first time, a molecular switch hidden within the genetic network that can induce cancer reversal at the precise moment when normal cells transform into cancer cells.

KAIST (President Kwang-Hyung Lee) announced on February 5th that Professor Cho’s team from the Department of Bio and Brain Engineering has successfully developed a fundamental technology to detect and analyze the critical transition phase when normal cells become cancerous. This breakthrough has led to the discovery of a molecular switch capable of reverting cancer cells back to their normal state.

A critical transition is a phenomenon in which a sudden change in state occurs at a specific point in time, like water changing into steam at 100℃.

This critical transition phenomenon also occurs in the process in which normal cells change into cancer cells at a specific point in time due to the accumulation of genetic and epigenetic changes.

The research team discovered that normal cells can enter an unstable critical transition state where normal cells and cancer cells coexist just before they change into cancer cells during tumorigenesis, the production or development of tumors, and analyzed this critical transition state using a systems biology method to develop a cancer reversal molecular switch identification technology that can reverse the cancerization process.

They then applied this to colon cancer cells and confirmed through molecular cell experiments that cancer cells can recover the characteristics of normal cells.

Innovative Computational Approach to Cancer Reversion

This is an original technology that automatically infers a computer model of the genetic network that controls the critical transition of cancer development from single-cell RNA sequencing data, and systematically finds molecular switches for cancer reversion by simulation analysis.

It is expected that this technology will be applied to the development of reversion therapies for other cancers in the future.

Professor Kwang-Hyun Cho said, “We have discovered a molecular switch that can revert the fate of cancer cells back to a normal state by capturing the moment of critical transition right before normal cells are changed into an irreversible cancerous state.”

He continued, “In particular, this study has revealed in detail, at the genetic network level, what changes occur within cells behind the process of cancer development, which has been considered a mystery until now.” He emphasized, “This is the first study to reveal that an important clue that can revert the fate of tumorigenesis is hidden at this very critical moment of change.”

The results of this study, conducted by KAIST Dr. Dongkwan Shin (currently at the National Cancer Center), Dr. Jeong-Ryeol Gong, and doctoral student Seoyoon D. Jeong jointly with a research team at Seoul National University that provided the organoids (in vitro cultured tissues) from colon cancer patient, were published as an online paper in the international journal Advanced Science.

Reference: “Attractor Landscape Analysis Reveals a Reversion Switch in the Transition of Colorectal Tumorigenesis” by Dongkwan Shin, Jeong-Ryeol Gong, Seoyoon D. Jeong, Youngwon Cho, Hwang-Phill Kim, Tae-You Kim and Kwang-Hyun Cho, 22 January 2025, Advanced Science.

DOI: 10.1002/advs.202412503

This study was conducted with the support of the National Research Foundation of Korea under the Ministry of Science and ICT through the Mid-Career Researcher Program and Basic Research Laboratory Program and the Disease-Centered Translational Research Project of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

