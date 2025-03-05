Scientists Reveal a Surprising Link Between Ibuprofen and Brain Health

Could everyday pain relievers like NSAIDs be a secret weapon against dementia?

A large study suggests that long-term use of these anti-inflammatory drugs is linked to a reduced risk of developing the disease. However, the benefits seem to come from sustained use rather than high doses. While this finding is promising, researchers emphasize the need for further studies to confirm whether NSAIDs could play a meaningful role in dementia prevention strategies.

Can NSAIDs Help Prevent Dementia?

Research suggests that inflammation may play a role in the development and progression of dementia. Because non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) help reduce inflammation, scientists have long wondered if they might also help protect against dementia. A new large-scale study published today (March 5) in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society adds to this evidence, finding that long-term NSAID use is linked to a lower risk of developing dementia.

NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are a class of medications commonly used to reduce pain, inflammation, and fever. They work by blocking enzymes (COX-1 and COX-2) that produce prostaglandins, chemicals involved in inflammation and pain signaling. Common NSAIDs Ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) – Used for pain relief, fever reduction, and inflammation from conditions like arthritis, muscle aches, and headaches.

(Advil, Motrin) – Used for pain relief, fever reduction, and inflammation from conditions like arthritis, muscle aches, and headaches. Naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn) – Known for its longer-lasting effects, often used for arthritis, menstrual pain, and general inflammation.

(Aleve, Naprosyn) – Known for its longer-lasting effects, often used for arthritis, menstrual pain, and general inflammation. Aspirin (Bayer, Bufferin, Ecotrin) – Used for pain relief and reducing heart attack and stroke risk due to its blood-thinning properties.

(Bayer, Bufferin, Ecotrin) – Used for pain relief and reducing heart attack and stroke risk due to its blood-thinning properties. Celecoxib (Celebrex) – A COX-2 inhibitor, designed to reduce inflammation with a lower risk of stomach issues compared to traditional NSAIDs.

(Celebrex) – A COX-2 inhibitor, designed to reduce inflammation with a lower risk of stomach issues compared to traditional NSAIDs. Diclofenac (Voltaren, Cataflam) – Commonly used for arthritis and musculoskeletal pain, available in oral and topical forms.

(Voltaren, Cataflam) – Commonly used for arthritis and musculoskeletal pain, available in oral and topical forms. Meloxicam (Mobic) – A prescription NSAID often used for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

(Mobic) – A prescription NSAID often used for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Indomethacin (Indocin) – Used for more severe inflammatory conditions like gout and arthritis. While NSAIDs are effective, long-term use can increase the risk of stomach ulcers, kidney damage, and cardiovascular issues, so they should be used with caution, especially in higher doses or for extended periods.

Large-Scale Study Reveals Promising Link

The study followed 11,745 adults for an average of 14.5 years. Among them, 9,520 had used NSAIDs at some point, and 2,091 were diagnosed with dementia. Researchers found that those who took NSAIDs long-term had a 12% lower risk of developing dementia. However, short- and intermediate-term use showed no benefits, and higher cumulative doses did not further reduce risk.

The findings suggest that prolonged, rather than intensive, use of anti-inflammatory medications may help protect against dementia.

A Step Toward Dementia Prevention

“Our study provides evidence on possible preventive effects of anti-inflammatory medication against the dementia process. There is a need for more studies to further consolidate this evidence and possibly develop preventive strategies,” said corresponding author M. Arfan Ikram, MSc, MD, PhD, of Erasmus MC University Medical Center Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

Reference: “Long-Term Exposure to Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Medication in Relation to Dementia Risk” by Ilse vom Hofe, Bruno H. Stricker, M. Kamran Ikram, Frank J. Wolters and M. Arfan Ikram, 4 March 2025, Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

DOI: 10.1111/jgs.19411

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.