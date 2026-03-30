Scientists Say This Popular Food Could Help Your Body Get Rid of Microplastics

Researchers found that a bacterium from kimchi can bind and help expel nanoplastics from the body, showing promise as a probiotic approach to reducing plastic accumulation.

Scientists in South Korea have identified a surprising ally in the fight against plastic pollution inside the human body: a microbe commonly found in kimchi. Researchers at the World Institute of Kimchi (President: Hae Choon Chang) report that this bacterium can latch onto nanoplastics and microplastics in the gut, potentially helping carry them out of the body before they spread further.

Nanoplastics, which measure less than 1 micrometer (one-thousandth of a millimeter, about 0.00004 inches), and microplastics, which are slightly larger plastic particles measuring less than 5 millimeters (0.2 inches), are formed as larger plastics break down in the environment.

They are now widely detected in food and drinking water, raising concerns about long-term exposure. Because they are so small, these particles may pass through the intestinal lining and accumulate in organs such as the brain and kidneys, where their health effects are still being investigated.

A research team led by Drs. Se Hee Lee and Tae Woong Whon at WiKim examined how well a kimchi-derived lactic acid bacterium, Leuconostoc mesenteroides CBA3656, can bind to polystyrene nanoplastics (PS-NPs).

Kimchi-Derived Bacteria Shows Strong Nanoplastic Binding

In laboratory tests, strain CBA3656 achieved an adsorption rate of 87%, similar to the reference strain Latilactobacillus sakei CBA3608 (85%). The difference became clear under conditions designed to mimic the human intestine. The adsorption rate of strain CBA3608 dropped to 3%, while strain CBA3656 retained a much higher level of 57%. This suggests the kimchi-derived strain can continue binding nanoplastics in environments similar to the human gut.

Further evidence came from experiments using germ-free mice. Compared with mice that did not receive probiotics, both male and female mice given strain CBA3656 showed more than twice the amount of nanoplastics in their feces. This finding indicates the probiotic may help remove nanoplastics by binding to them in the intestine.

Probiotic Evidence from Animal Studies

The study demonstrates that lactic acid bacteria from kimchi may interact with environmental micropollutants, expanding their role beyond fermentation. These results point to possible biological pathways for reducing nanoplastic buildup in the gastrointestinal tract.

“Plastic pollution is increasingly recognized not only as an environmental issue but also as a public health concern,” said Dr. Sehee Lee, the lead researcher of the study. “Our findings suggest that microorganisms derived from traditional fermented foods could represent a new biological approach to address this emerging challenge. We will continue to expand the scientific value of kimchi microbial resources to contribute to public health and environmental solutions.”

Reference: “Efficient biosorption of nanoplastics by food-derived lactic acid bacterium” by Jisu Lee, Min Ji Lee, Mi-Ja Jung, Yeon Bee Kim, Yujin Kim, Jeong Ui Yun, Sohee Nam, Young Joon Oh, Tae Woong Whon and Se Hee Lee, 15 February 2026, Bioresource Technology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.biortech.2026.134234

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