Shadow Play: NASA’s Best Photos of the Total Solar Eclipse

As the shadow of the moon traced its silent, awe-inspiring path across North America on April 8, 2024, countless eyes turned skyward to witness the celestial spectacle of a total solar eclipse. Among these observers were the skilled photographers and scientists of NASA, equipped with the latest in imaging technology and positioned at vantage points designed to capture this astronomical event in stunning detail.

Here we present some of NASA’s best photos of the 2024 total solar eclipse.