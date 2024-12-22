Silver Showerheads Exposed: Why Harmful Microbes Still Thrive

Researchers evaluated the antimicrobial effectiveness of silver-containing showerheads under realistic conditions and found that they do not effectively reduce pathogen levels as claimed.

Silver exposure varied among different fixtures, affecting microbial composition but not overall pathogen concentration. The study suggests that silver might encourage biofilm formation, potentially increasing microbial resistance instead of reducing it.

Antimicrobial Showerheads

To protect against harmful waterborne pathogens, many consumers, including healthcare facility managers, turn to antimicrobial silver-containing showerheads. However, researchers writing in ACS ES&T Water report that these devices are no “silver bullet.”

In real-world showering conditions, most microbes are not exposed to silver long enough to be killed. Interestingly, the composition of rare microbes in water from these showerheads varied depending on the type of fixture tested.

Ineffectiveness of Silver in Showerheads

The fine mist and droplets produced during a shower can be inhaled or swallowed, making the presence of waterborne pathogens a concern. Silver, a naturally antimicrobial metal, is often used in showerheads as an affordable option to combat drinking water-associated pathogens (DWPIs) like Pseudomonas and Legionella, which can cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

However, previous studies have shown that methods like copper-silver ionization, which introduce these metals into a building’s water system to reduce bacteria and viruses, are only temporary solutions. In fact, these studies have raised concerns that brief silver exposure, such as that in showerheads, might actually encourage microbial resilience and increase the risk of antimicrobial resistance.

To explore this further, Sarah-Jane Haig and her team investigated how silver-containing showerheads impact the microbial makeup of water.

Study Setup and Methodology

The team compared two conventional showerheads made of either plastic or metal with three fixtures that contained silver — as a silver mesh within the showerhead, a silver-coated copper mesh in the showerhead and hose, or as a silver-embedded polymer composite. The showerheads were run in Haig’s full-scale shower lab facility, which was developed to mimic real-world conditions.

Discrepancy in Antimicrobial Claims

Contrary to the antimicrobial claims of manufacturers, silver did not reduce overall DWPI concentrations or total bacteria in water samples in the researchers’ shower lab. Haig and her team reasoned that this is a result of differences in their testing conditions versus those of the manufacturers’. More specifically, in this study the water came out of the showerhead in a quick rush, as would happen when someone takes a shower. However, the standard tests used by manufacturers expose microbe cultures to the silver material alone for 16 to 24 hours, which the team says is not an appropriate timeframe or a realistic scenario.

Microbial Composition and Biofilms

Although the overall pathogen concentration in the water samples didn’t vary between standard and silver showerheads, the composition of the microbiome did. The populations were different for each of the silver-containing fixtures, which suggests that the way the silver was incorporated into the showerheads mattered, and rare microbes accounted for most of the differences. Further experiments by the team suggest that microbes in the silver-containing showerheads could be more prone to forming microbial communities called biofilms in response to the stressful environment. In addition, biofilms might explain the association between the number of different species and showerhead age, say the researchers, because these communities are reservoirs for DWPIs.

Conclusion and Call for Standards

“These findings underscore the need for improved testing standards, real-world performance evaluation, and innovative solutions to mitigate microbial risks in water systems, benefiting consumers and vulnerable populations,” says Haig.

Reference: “Not the Silver Bullet: Uncovering the Unexpected Limited Impacts of Silver-Containing Showerheads on the Drinking Water Microbiome” by Sarah Pitell, Isaiah Spencer-Williams, Daniel Huffman, Paige Moncure, Jill Millstone, Janet Stout, Leanne Gilbertson and Sarah-Jane Haig, 25 November 2024, ACS ES&T Water.

DOI: 10.1021/acsestwater.4c00492

The authors acknowledge funding from the National Science Foundation.

