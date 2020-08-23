Simple COVID-19 Tips for Wearing a Face Mask: It’s Not Enough to Wear a Mask, You Have to Wear It Right

Getting through the day with your mask

Use these helpful tips to properly wear and store your mask throughout your day.

How to wear your mask.

Wear your mask secure over your mouth and nose.

How to store your mask when going to the bathroom, taking a drink or eating.

Place your mask on a clean paper towel. (Exterior of the mask facing down with the ties placed away from the inside.)

Store your mask in a clean paper bag.

How NOT to wear your mask.

Do not wear your mask under your mouth.

Do not pull your mask under chin, even to drink.

Do not wear your mask on your elbow.

Do not hang your mask from one ear.

Remember to always use proper hand hygiene before putting on and taking off your mask.