Star Explodes Twice: Astronomers Capture Stunning Supernova Remains

Astronomers have captured the first visual evidence of a star exploding twice—an extraordinary cosmic event called a “double detonation.”

Using the Very Large Telescope, scientists studied the colorful remains of supernova SNR 0509-67.5 and found clear signs that the star didn’t just explode once, but went off in two powerful bursts. This rare type of supernova starts when a white dwarf steals helium from a companion star, triggering a smaller outer blast that sets off a second, larger one inside. These explosions don’t just light up the Universe—they help measure its expansion and even create the iron in our blood. Now, for the first time, we have a visual fingerprint of this two-step stellar death.

This video zooms into the supernova remnant SNR 0509-67.5, the expanding remains of a star that died by detonating twice. This object is located 160,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small galaxy that orbits the Milky Way.

Double-Detonation Discovery Unveiled

For the first time, astronomers have caught a star that blew itself apart twice. Using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, researchers examined the centuries-old remnants of supernova SNR 0509-67.5 and found unmistakable patterns showing the star unleashed two separate blasts. The finding, published today, adds a dramatic twist to our picture of some of the most powerful explosions in the cosmos.

Most supernovae mark the violent deaths of hefty stars, but this story involves a humbler culprit: a white dwarf. These Earth-sized stellar embers—what is left after stars like our Sun exhaust their fuel—can ignite a special kind of outburst called a Type Ia supernova.

“The explosions of white dwarfs play a crucial role in astronomy,” says Priyam Das, a PhD student at the University of New South Wales in Canberra, Australia, who led the study on SNR 0509-67.5 published today in Nature Astronomy. Much of our knowledge of how the Universe expands rests on Type Ia supernovae, and they are also the primary source of iron on our planet, including the iron in our blood. “Yet, despite their importance, the long-standing puzzle of the exact mechanism triggering their explosion remains unsolved,” he adds.

White Dwarf Explosion Mysteries

All models that explain Type Ia supernovae begin with a white dwarf in a pair of stars. If it orbits close enough to the other star in this pair, the dwarf can steal material from its partner. In the most established theory behind Type Ia supernovae, the white dwarf accumulates matter from its companion until it reaches a critical mass, at which point it undergoes a single explosion. However, recent studies have hinted that at least some Type Ia supernovae could be better explained by a double explosion triggered before the star reached this critical mass.

Now, astronomers have captured a new image that proves their hunch was right: at least some Type Ia supernovae explode through a ‘double-detonation’ mechanism instead. In this alternative model, the white dwarf forms a blanket of stolen helium around itself, which can become unstable and ignite. This first explosion generates a shockwave that travels around the white dwarf and inwards, triggering a second detonation in the core of the star, ultimately creating the supernova.

Until now, there had been no clear, visual evidence of a white dwarf undergoing a double detonation. Recently, astronomers have predicted that this process would create a distinctive pattern or fingerprint in the supernova’s still-glowing remains, visible long after the initial explosion. Research suggests that remnants of such a supernova would contain two separate shells of calcium.

Calcium Shell Fingerprint Found

Astronomers have now found this fingerprint in a supernova’s remains. Ivo Seitenzahl, who led the observations and was at Germany’s Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies when the study was conducted, says these results show “a clear indication that white dwarfs can explode well before they reach the famous Chandrasekhar mass limit, and that the ‘double-detonation’ mechanism does indeed occur in nature.” The team were able to detect these calcium layers (in blue in the image) in the supernova remnant SNR 0509-67.5 by observing it with the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) on ESO’s VLT. This provides strong evidence that a Type Ia supernova can occur before its parent white dwarf reaches a critical mass.

Type Ia supernovae are key to our understanding of the Universe. They behave in very consistent ways, and their predictable brightness — no matter how far away they are — helps astronomers to measure distances in space. Using them as a cosmic measuring tape, astronomers discovered the accelerating expansion of the Universe, a discovery that won the Physics Nobel Prize in 2011. Studying how they explode helps us to understand why they have such a predictable brightness.

This animation illustrates the supernova remnant SNR 0509-67.5, the leftovers of a star that died with a double-detonation. These two blasts imprinted a characteristic layered structure in the expanding material around the star. At the end of the animation, we show a real image captured with ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), which displays different chemical elements in different colors. There are two concentric shells of calcium, seen here in blue, a telltale sign that the star met its end with two detonations. Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser/P. Das et al. Background stars, final image (Hubble): K. Noll et al.

Cosmic Importance & Visual Spectacle

Das also has another motivation to study these explosions. “This tangible evidence of a double-detonation not only contributes towards solving a long-standing mystery, but also offers a visual spectacle,” he says, describing the “beautifully layered structure” that a supernova creates. For him, “revealing the inner workings of such a spectacular cosmic explosion is incredibly rewarding.”

Reference: “Calcium in a supernova remnant as a fingerprint of a sub-Chandrasekhar-mass explosion” by Priyam Das, Ivo R. Seitenzahl, Ashley J. Ruiter, Friedrich K. Röpke, Rüdiger Pakmor, Frédéric P. A. Vogt, Christine E. Collins, Parviz Ghavamian, Stuart A. Sim, Brian J. Williams, Stefan Taubenberger, J. Martin Laming, Janette Suherli, Ralph Sutherland and Nicolás Rodríguez-Segovia, 2 July 2025, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-025-02589-5

The team is composed of P. Das (University of New South Wales, Australia [UNSW] & Heidelberger Institut für Theoretische Studien, Heidelberg, Germany [HITS]), I. R. Seitenzahl (HITS), A. J. Ruiter (UNSW & HITS & OzGrav: The ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery, Hawthorn, Australia & ARC Centre of Excellence for All-Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions), F. K. Röpke (HITS & Institut für Theoretische Astrophysik, Heidelberg, Germany & Astronomisches Recheninstitut, Heidelberg, Germany), R. Pakmor (Max-Planck-Institut für Astrophysik, Garching, Germany [MPA]), F. P. A. Vogt (Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology – MeteoSwiss, Payerne, Switzerland), C. E. Collins (The University of Dublin, Dublin, Ireland & GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung, Darmstadt, Germany), P. Ghavamian (Towson University, Towson, USA), S. A. Sim (Queen’s University Belfast, Belfast, UK), B. J. Williams (X-ray Astrophysics Laboratory NASA/GSFC, Greenbelt, USA), S. Taubenberger (MPA & Technical University Munich, Garching, Germany), J. M. Laming (Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, USA), J. Suherli (University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada), R. Sutherland (Australian National University, Weston Creek, Australia), and N. Rodríguez-Segovia (UNSW).

