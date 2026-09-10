Strength Training May Be the Secret to Healthy Aging

Strength training helps protect independence in aging by preserving the muscle needed for daily movement, balance, and resilience.

Healthy aging means staying independent, moving well, and continuing to take part in daily life as the years pass. For many people, the most meaningful signs of good health are practical ones: standing up from a chair without assistance, carrying groceries home, climbing stairs, and bouncing back after illness.

Muscle strength is one of the clearest and most important contributors to healthy aging. Sarcopenia, the loss of muscle mass and strength that occurs with age, can reduce mobility and make everyday activities harder.

As people get older, muscles gradually shrink and lose power. This matters because muscle is not only used for movement. It also helps stabilize joints, supports balance, and provides an important reserve when the body is recovering from illness or injury.

When strength declines, falls and fractures become more likely, especially in later life. Estimates suggest that sarcopenia affects a large share of older adults, with the risk particularly high among people over 70.

Sarcopenia is also more widespread in certain groups. Work conducted by my colleagues and I has shown that adults living with multiple long-term conditions (multimorbidity) are at an increased risk of sarcopenia. The good news is that the most effective treatment for sarcopenia is exercise training.

Muscle is the aging target

Most people know that physical activity benefits health. However, different types of activity have different effects on the body. Activities such as walking or cycling mainly improve heart and lung fitness. Others are better at strengthening muscles.

Research shows that not all types of activity are equally effective for improving muscle strength and physical function. Because muscle plays such a central role in movement, balance, and recovery from illness, maintaining it becomes a key target for healthy aging.

Strength training, also known as resistance exercise, involves working muscles against a force. This can include lifting weights such as dumbbells, using gym machines or resistance bands, or using your own body weight in exercises such as squats, step-ups, or press-ups.

Strength training is the most effective way to maintain or improve muscle strength as we age, so should be the foundation of any program aimed at healthy aging. It also improves everyday physical abilities such as walking speed, standing up from a chair, and overall mobility.

Small routines can build strength

Effective strength training routines can take many forms. The most important step is getting started and continuing consistently.

Exercises that target the lower body, such as squats or the leg press, are especially important because these muscles allow us to get out of a chair, climb stairs, and move confidently. But upper body muscles, including the chest, back, and arms, are also important. They help us carry shopping, lift objects, and maintain posture, all of which support independence.

Strength training does not just mean lifting the heaviest weights in the gym. What matters most is that the exercise feels challenging. By the end of a set, your muscles should feel tense and fatigued.

Lighter weights can be just as effective if they are lifted more times. For example, performing 20 to 25 repetitions with a lighter weight can produce similar improvements to lifting a heavier weight ten times, provided the effort is high.

It is also not necessary to train every day. Evidence suggests a single session per week can be enough to produce meaningful gains in strength, particularly in people new to training.

Strength training works best when combined with adequate nutrition, particularly sufficient dietary protein, which provides the building blocks muscles need to repair and grow. Starting gradually and building up over time can reduce the risk of injury.

Exercises can also be adapted for people with joint pain or long-term conditions, and support from qualified professionals can help ensure training is safe and appropriate.

Confidence remains a barrier

Despite strong evidence for its benefits, participation in strength training remains low. Many people report barriers such as lack of confidence, uncertainty about how to start, fear of injury or the belief that gyms are not for them.

Low participation reflects not only personal barriers but a longstanding emphasis on aerobic activity in public health messaging. For many years, public health guidance focused mainly on aerobic activity such as walking, running, or cycling, and gave less emphasis to muscle strengthening.

Although strength training is now included in national and international physical activity guidelines, it remains underused – and adherence to these guidelines remains poor.

But there are signs of change. The UK Health and Social Care select committee is currently examining how physical activity can support healthy aging, with strength training forming part of the discussion. If acted upon, these MPs’ recommendations could influence future investment in community exercise programs and support services.

Campaigns such as the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy’s Stronger My Way also aim to increase awareness and confidence around strength training.

Independence depends on force

The next step is to translate growing awareness into practical action. For most adults, this means aiming to do muscle strengthening activities at least once or twice a week, targeting the major muscle groups of the legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders, and arms. Many people can begin at home using bodyweight exercises, then gradually increase the difficulty as their strength improves.

Our work has shown that older people are willing to try strength training, even if they have never done it before, when exercises are tailored to their needs and supervised by qualified professionals. It is never too late to begin. Research shows that even people in their 80s and 90s can build or maintain muscle strength with appropriate support.

Maintaining muscle strength is one of the most accessible, effective, and low-cost ways to influence how well we age. The ability to rise from a chair, steady yourself on uneven ground, or carry a bag of groceries may seem ordinary, but it is deeply meaningful. These small acts underpin independence and dignity.

Strength training is not about aesthetics or performance. It is about preserving function, confidence, and your quality of life for as long as possible.

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

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