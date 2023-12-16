Study Illuminates the Diminishing Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines Over Time

Research from the UK Health Security Agency shows that COVID-19 vaccinations greatly reduce death risk, especially within six months of receiving a dose, highlighting the importance of booster shots.
The risk of death from COVID-19 decreases significantly after vaccination but this protection diminishes after six months, providing evidence for continued booster doses, a new study has found.
Researchers from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) analyzed more than 10 million cases of COVID-19 in adults between May 2020 and February 2022. Their findings are published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine (JRSM).
Vaccination and Decreased Fatality
The Case Fatality Risk (CFR) — the proportion of cases that resulted in death — was cross-referenced with vaccination status, revealing a clear association between vaccination and reduced mortality. Notably, the study highlights a crucial timeframe — within six months of the last vaccine dose — when CFR was consistently at its lowest across all age groups. After this, the protective benefit began to wane and CFR increased.
Notable Findings in Older Adults
The research underscores the success of the COVID-19 vaccination program in reducing mortality rates.
Among adults over 50, CFR was 10 times higher in the unvaccinated (6.3%) compared to those who had been vaccinated within six months prior to testing positive (0.6%). The study also reveals a steep decline in CFR in early 2021, aligning with the initial vaccine rollout.
Florence Halford from the UKHSA’s COVID-19 Vaccines and Epidemiology Division said: “COVID-19 Case Fatality Risk reduced after vaccination, with the lowest seen across all age bands when vaccinated up to six months prior to the specimen date. This provides some evidence for continued booster doses in older age groups.”
Reference: “Temporal changes to adult case fatality risk of COVID-19 after vaccination in England between May 2020 and February 2022: a national surveillance study” by Florence Halford, Kathryn Yates, Tom Clare, Jamie Lopez-Bernal, Meaghan Kall and Hester Allen, 13 December 2023, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.
DOI: 10.1177/01410768231216332
First off, the CDC itself found new variants are more likely to cause infection in vaccinated people, so the Case Fatality Rate is already skewed by total case numbers. SciTechDaily also reported this a year earlier in “Study Finds Gradual Increase in COVID-19 Infection Risk After Second Vaccine Dose”.
Six months is also overly optimistic. Studies I’ve seen find effectiveness limited to between 6 and 9 weeks. Scitechdaily reported similar a couple years ago in “New Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Declines After Just Three Months”. It is inevitable with variants escaping old vaccines, like a vaccination for the common cold. I’m afraid that changes “highlighting the ‘importance’ of booster shots” to the ‘futility’.
The study found a CFR of 1.65% for the unvaccinated, and 0.24% for vaccinated within 6 months, 0.5 over 6 months. It also found the CFR was 0.01% for anyone under 30, under 40 0.03%, under 50 0.08%, under 60 0.27%, under 70 1.16%, under 80 4.72%, over 80 16.34%. No margin of error was provided, and as they used covid on death certificates as the foundation of the study, there’s a huge margin of error. To strongman their argument, let’s assume at least a 1% error margin, making vaccination unnecessary under the age of 70, dubious under 80, but potentially useful for the octogenarians and older. With 80+ CFR at 16.34, and the general vaccination CFR at 0.23% within six months, and no data provided on specifically 80+ vaccinated versus unvaccinated CFR, I’ll leave someone else to do that questionable math. With the benefit vanishing after 6 months, and a CFR difference of generously 0.41%, and only potentially significantly for people over 80, I don’t see how we can call this a vaccination, or even a prophylactic. Maybe it’s a geriatric treatment? I get the feeling that providing instead a daily mug of hot tea would beat those numbers, and they’re still giving boosters to children.