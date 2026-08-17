Taking the Stairs Could Cut Your Risk of Heart-Related Death by 39%

Regular stair climbing was associated with substantially lower risks of cardiovascular death and death from any cause.

Choosing the stairs instead of an elevator may be one of the simplest ways to add heart-healthy movement to an ordinary day. Research published on August 12, 2026, from the University of East Anglia and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital links regular stair climbing with substantially lower risks of cardiovascular death and death from any cause.

Across the studies analyzed, people who climbed stairs regularly had a 39 percent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a 24 percent lower risk of dying from any cause compared with those who climbed stairs less often.

Stair climbing was also associated with a lower likelihood of developing major cardiovascular conditions, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure.

Stair climbing tracks lower mortality

Prof. Vassilios Vassiliou, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide – with cases nearly doubling between 1990 and 2019.

“But it is largely preventable through a healthy lifestyle – including regular physical activity, a heart-healthy diet, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes.

“Taking the stairs is a practical and often overlooked way to build physical activity into daily life.

“We wanted to better understand how this everyday activity could have life-saving potential.”

To investigate that possibility, the researchers examined whether routinely climbing stairs was associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and premature death.

Evidence spans nearly 480,000 people

The researchers reviewed nearly 1,900 studies before analyzing data from more than 480,000 participants across nine high-quality studies. The median follow-up period was 14 years.

Participants ranged in age from 35 to 84 and included both healthy people and those with a previous history of heart problems. Women accounted for 53 percent of the study population.

Dr. Sophie Paddock, also from UEA’s Norwich Medical School and a cardiology specialist registrar at the NNUH, said: “After pooling results from over 450,000 participants, we found a consistent association between stair climbing and lower risk of both cardiovascular death and overall mortality.

“Unlike going to the gym or doing a workout, climbing the stairs is something you can easily fit into your day at home, at work or when you’re out. It’s a good option for people who don’t have much time or easy access to exercise.

“So if you have the choice of taking the stairs or the lift, go for the stairs as it will help your heart.

“Even brief bursts of physical activity have beneficial health impacts, and short bouts of stair climbing should be an achievable target to integrate into daily routines.”

Small amounts may still matter

Previous research included in the analysis found that spending just minutes climbing stairs several times each week can improve cardiorespiratory fitness and reduce cholesterol.

One large cohort study in the analysis indicated that climbing roughly six flights of stairs each day may provide the greatest benefit. However, the researchers caution that more work is needed to determine the optimal amount of stair climbing.

Dr Paddock said: “Some of the studies we looked at showed that the more stairs climbed, the greater the health benefits. But even small changes had a measurable impact.”

Those results fit with broader evidence suggesting that even short periods of physical activity can produce meaningful health benefits.

Prof Vassiliou said: “With more than a quarter of adults worldwide failing to meet recommended activity levels, choosing to take the stairs offers a realistic, scalable intervention.

“Encouraging people to take the stairs in workplaces, public buildings and homes could form part of a wider strategy to reduce cardiovascular disease at population level.”

Stair climbing is not for everyone

The researchers note that stair climbing may not be appropriate for everyone, particularly people with mobility limitations or joint conditions.

Future studies using wearable devices could provide more precise measurements of stair climbing and help researchers determine how much is associated with the greatest health benefit.

Reference: “Evaluating the Impact of Stair Climbing on Cardiovascular Risk Reduction: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis” by Sophie Paddock, Rathna Veerni, U. Bhalraam, James Meng, Emily Dawson-Plincke, Vasiliki Tsampasian and Vassilios Vassiliou, 13 August 2026, American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs.

DOI: 10.1007/s40256-026-00811-x

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