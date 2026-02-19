The Sleep Mistake Putting Millions of Runners at Risk

A new study suggests that skimping on sleep could nearly double your chances of getting injured while running.

More than 620 million people worldwide run regularly, and many of them head out early in the morning. But starting your run without enough rest the night before could significantly raise your chances of getting injured.

That is the conclusion of new research led by Professor Jan de Jonge, a work and sports psychologist at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands (and Adjunct Professor at the University of South Australia).

In a survey involving 425 recreational runners, Prof de Jonge and his colleagues found that participants who reported shorter sleep, poorer sleep quality, or frequent sleep disturbances were nearly twice as likely to suffer an injury.

The study, published in Applied Sciences, offers what Prof de Jonge describes as “compelling evidence that sleep is a critical yet often overlooked component of injury prevention.”

“While runners specifically focus on mileage, nutrition, and recovery strategies, sleep tends to fall to the bottom of the list,” he says.

“Our research shows that poor sleepers were 1.78 times more likely to report injuries than those with stable, good quality sleep, with a 68% likelihood of sustaining an injury over a 12-month period. That’s a strong reminder that how well you rest is just as important as how hard you train.”

Why Sleep Matters for Injury Prevention

Recreational running is among the most popular sports globally, yet injuries are extremely common. Up to 90% of runners experience an injury at some point, leading to substantial medical costs and lost work time each year.

This study stands out because it looked at sleep from multiple angles. Instead of focusing only on how long people slept, the researchers also examined sleep quality and the presence of sleep disorders to better understand their combined effect on injury risk.

“Sleep is a vital biological process that allows the body and mind to recover and adapt to the physical and mental demands of training,” Prof de Jonge explains. “When sleep is disrupted or insufficient, the body’s ability to repair tissues, regulate hormones, and maintain focus diminishes, all of which can increase injury risk.”

The findings showed that runners who regularly struggled to fall asleep, woke up frequently during the night, or did not feel refreshed in the morning faced the greatest risk. In contrast, runners who maintained steady sleep schedules and good sleep quality reported fewer injuries overall.

Rethinking Training and Recovery Priorities

According to Prof de Jonge, these results carry important implications for recreational and competitive runners alike, as well as for coaches and health professionals.

“We often assume that more training equals better performance, but that’s not necessarily the case.”

“Runners – especially those balancing training with work, family, and social commitments – may actually need more sleep than average adults to recover properly. Sleep should be treated as a performance priority, not an afterthought.”

Experts generally recommend seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Athletes may require additional rest, including daytime naps, to fully support physical and mental recovery.

Practical steps such as maintaining a regular bedtime, limiting screen exposure before sleep, reducing caffeine and alcohol intake, and keeping the bedroom quiet and cool can all help improve sleep quality.

“Sleep quality and sleep duration are both important, but quantity often provides the bedrock. Sleep should be recognized not only as a recovery tool, but also as a potential predictor of injury vulnerability in recreational sports.”

Reference: “Sleep Matters: Profiling Sleep Patterns to Predict Sports Injuries in Recreational Runners” by Jan de Jonge and Toon W. Taris, 7 October 2025, Applied Sciences.

DOI: 10.3390/app151910814

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