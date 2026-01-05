This New Building Material Doesn’t Emit Carbon – It Traps It

The fast-acting, long-lasting material provides a new option beyond traditional concrete.

Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) have developed a new carbon-negative building material that could reshape approaches to sustainable construction.

Described in the high-impact journal Matter, the advance introduces enzymatic structural material (ESM), a construction material that is strong, long-lasting, and recyclable, and is made using a low-energy process inspired by biological systems.

Turning carbon dioxide into structure

Under the leadership of Nima Rahbar, the Ralph H. White Family Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Civil, Environmental, and Architectural Engineering, the team created ESM by harnessing an enzyme that converts carbon dioxide into solid mineral particles. These particles are then bonded together and allowed to cure under gentle conditions, making it possible to shape the material into structural components within a matter of hours. In contrast to conventional concrete, which depends on high temperatures and extended curing times, ESM can be produced quickly while significantly reducing environmental impact.

“Concrete is the most widely used construction material on the planet, and its production accounts for nearly 8% of global CO2 emissions,” said Rahbar. “What our team has developed is a practical, scalable alternative that doesn’t just reduce emissions—it actually captures carbon. Producing a single cubic meter of ESM sequesters more than 6 kilograms of CO2, compared to the 330 kilograms emitted by conventional concrete.”

Performance built for real construction

ESM’s rapid curing, tunable strength, and recallability make it especially promising for real-world applications such as roof decks, wall panels, and modular building components. Its repairability could cut long-term construction costs and drastically reduce the volume of material sent to landfills each year.

“If even a fraction of global construction shifts toward carbon-negative materials like ESM, the impact could be enormous,” added Rahbar.

This innovation has potential value for industries ranging from affordable housing and climate-resilient construction to disaster relief, where lightweight, quickly produced structural materials can accelerate rebuilding efforts. Because ESM is produced with low energy and renewable biological inputs, it also aligns with global goals for carbon-neutral infrastructure and circular manufacturing.

Reference: “Durable, high-strength carbon-negative enzymatic structural materials via a capillary suspension technique” by Shuai Wang, Pardis Pourhaji, Dalton Vassallo, Sara Heidarnezhad, Suzanne Scarlata and Nima Rahbar, 3 December 2025, Matter.

DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2025.102564

The authors gratefully acknowledge financial support from the National Science Foundation under award no. 2223664.

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