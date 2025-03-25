This Quantum Computer Simulates the Hidden Forces That Shape Our Universe

Physicists have used a cutting-edge quantum computer to simulate a complex particle theory in two dimensions.
Unlike traditional binary-based systems, this machine uses qudits, units that handle more values, to naturally represent quantum fields. This leap marks a major step toward solving some of the biggest questions in physics.
Breakthrough Quantum Simulation in Multiple Dimensions
The Standard Model of particle physics is the leading theory that explains the fundamental particles and forces that make up our universe. It describes particles and their opposites, like electrons and positrons, as quantum fields, which interact through force-carrying fields such as the electromagnetic field that holds charged particles together.
To better understand how these quantum fields behave – and by extension, how the universe works – scientists rely on complex computer simulations based on quantum field theory. However, these simulations are often too demanding for even the most powerful supercomputers, and they remain extremely challenging for quantum computers as well. As a result, many key questions in physics are still unanswered.
Now, researchers have taken a major step forward. Using a novel type of quantum computer, an experimental team led by Martin Ringbauer at the University of Innsbruck, along with a theory group headed by Christine Muschik at the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) at the University of Waterloo, have successfully simulated a full quantum field theory in more than one spatial dimension, as reported today (March 25) in Nature Physics.
Why Quantum Fields Are Hard to Simulate
The crux that makes simulations of quantum field theories challenging for quantum computers comes from the need to capture the fields that represent the forces between particles, such as the electromagnetic force between charged particles. These fields can point in different directions and have different degrees of strength or excitations. Such objects do not neatly fit into the traditional binary computing paradigm based on zeros and ones, which is the basis of today’s classical and quantum computers.
The study of elementary particles and forces is of central importance to our understanding of the universe. Now a team of physicists from the University of Innsbruck and the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) at the University of Waterloo show how an unconventional type of quantum computer opens a new door to the world of elementary particles. Credit: Kindea Labs
Qudit-Based Computing: A Better Fit
The new advance was possible through the combination of a qudit quantum computer developed in Innsbruck, and a qudit algorithm to simulate fundamental particle interactions developed in Waterloo. This approach is based on using up to five values per quantum information carrier, rather than just zero and one, to efficiently store and process information. Such a quantum computer is ideally suited to the challenge of representing complex quantum fields in particle physics calculations.
“Our approach enables a natural representation of the quantum fields, which makes the computations much more efficient,” explains Michael Meth, lead author of the study. This enabled the team to observe the fundamental features of quantum electrodynamics in two spatial dimensions.
Expanding to Higher Dimensions and Magnetic Fields
Already in 2016, the creation of particle-antiparticle pairs was demonstrated in Innsbruck. “In that demonstration, we simplified the problem by restricting the particles to move on a line. Removing this restriction is a critical step to use quantum computers to understand fundamental particle interactions,” says Christine Muschik.
Now the teams have presented the first quantum simulation in two spatial dimensions, “In addition to the behavior of particles, we now also see magnetic fields between them, which can only exist if particles are not restricted to move on a line and bring us an important step closer to studying nature,” explains Martin Ringbauer.
Toward Solving Deeper Mysteries of the Universe
The new work on quantum electrodynamics is just the beginning. With only a few qudits more it will be possible to extend the current results not only to three-dimensional models, but also to the strong nuclear force, which holds atoms together and contains many of physics’ remaining mysteries. “We are excited about the potential of quantum computers to contribute to the study of these fascinating questions,” says Ringbauer enthusiastically.
Reference: “Simulating two-dimensional lattice gauge theories on a qudit quantum computer” by Michael Meth, Jinglei Zhang, Jan F. Haase, Claire Edmunds, Lukas Postler, Andrew J. Jena, Alex Steiner, Luca Dellantonio, Rainer Blatt, Peter Zoller, Thomas Monz, Philipp Schindler, Christine Muschik and Martin Ringbauer, 25 March 2025, Nature Physics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41567-025-02797-w
The research was financially supported among others by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF), the Austrian Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research, the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG), the European Union, and the Canada First Research Excellence Fund.
