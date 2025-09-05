This Simple Activity Prevents Chronic Back Pain

Walking frequently is linked to reduced back pain, and it’s the total amount of walking that matters most, not how intense it is.

A large research effort examined how daily walking relates to the likelihood of developing chronic lower back problems. If people adopt the simple guidance that emerges, the approach could ease back pain for many and reduce costs for healthcare systems.

The results are clear: people who walk more tend to have fewer lower back issues, and total time on foot matters more than speed or intensity. In practical terms, walking longer is more beneficial than walking faster.

“People who walk more than 100 minutes every day have a 23 per cent lower risk of lower back problems than those who walk 78 minutes or less,” said Rayane Haddadj.

He is a PhD candidate at the Department of Public Health and Nursing at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), and is part of a research group that specifically studies musculoskeletal disorders.

The findings were published in JAMA Network Open and have already drawn significant attention.

Even leisurely strolls are beneficial

It probably comes as no surprise that physical activity is good for your back, but until now, we have not actually known whether the amount of low-intensity walking we do also helps.

“Intensity also plays a role in the risk of long-term back problems, but not as much as the daily amount of walking,” emphasized Haddadj.

A total of 11,194 people participated in the study, which is part of the Trøndelag Health Study (The HUNT Study). What makes this study unique is that the volume and intensity of daily walking were measured using two sensors that participants wore on their thighs and back for up to a week.

The results may be important in relation to preventing chronic back problems. Until now, there has been little research on the prevention of these types of musculoskeletal problems. It is well known that physical activity can prevent a wide range of illnesses and ailments. This study is important because it confirms that physical activity, and especially daily walking, can help prevent long-term lower back problems.

Back pain is a very common ailment

“The findings highlight the importance of finding time to be physically active – to prevent both chronic back problems and a number of other diseases. Over time, this could lead to major savings for society,” said Paul Jarle Mork, a professor at NTNU’s Department of Public Health and Nursing.

Back and neck problems cost society several billion kroner every year. Musculoskeletal disorders are likely the largest expense within the Norwegian healthcare system.

Back pain is one of the most common health problems in Norway. Depending on what you include, between 60 and 80 per cent of us will experience back problems at some point in our lives. At any given time, around one in five Norwegians has back trouble.

The causes are many and complex, but the solution might be as simple as putting on your shoes and going for a walk – each and every day.

Reference: “Volume and Intensity of Walking and Risk of Chronic Low Back Pain” by Rayane Haddadj, Anne Lovise Nordstoga, Tom Ivar Lund Nilsen, Eivind Schjelderup Skarpsno, Atle Kongsvold, Mats Flaaten, Jasper Schipperijn, Kerstin Bach and Paul Jarle Mork, 13 June 2025, JAMA Network Open.

DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.15592

