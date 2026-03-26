This Simple Eating Habit May Help You Lose More Weight

Eating the same meals every day might be the surprisingly simple trick to losing more weight.

Following a predictable eating routine, including repeating meals and keeping daily calorie intake steady, may support greater weight loss, according to research from the American Psychological Association.

The study, published today (March 26) in Health Psychology, found that adults who maintained consistent eating habits during a 12-week behavioral weight-loss program lost more weight than those who frequently changed what they ate. Participants who stuck to similar meals and maintained stable calorie levels over time saw better results than those with more varied diets.

“Maintaining a healthy diet in today’s food environment requires constant effort and self-control,” said lead author Charlotte Hagerman, PhD, of the Oregon Research Institute. “Creating routines around eating may reduce that burden and make healthy choices feel more automatic.”

Study Tracks Eating Habits and Weight Loss Progress

To understand how routine affects outcomes, researchers examined detailed, real-time food logs from 112 adults who were overweight or obese. All participants were enrolled in a structured weight loss program and recorded everything they ate using a mobile app. They also weighed themselves daily with a wireless scale.

The analysis focused on the first 12 weeks of the program, when participants tend to be most engaged and consistent with tracking their habits.

Measuring Diet Consistency and Meal Repetition

Researchers evaluated how structured each participant’s diet was in two key ways. One measure was caloric stability, which looked at how much a person’s daily calorie intake varied from day to day and between weekdays and weekends. The second was dietary repetition, or how often individuals logged the same meals and snacks instead of regularly choosing new foods.

More Repetition, Greater Weight Loss

Participants who frequently ate the same foods lost an average of 5.9% of their body weight, compared with 4.3% among those with more varied diets. Greater consistency in daily calorie intake was also associated with better results. For every 100-calorie increase in daily fluctuation, overall weight loss dropped by about 0.6% during the study period.

These findings suggest that simplifying food decisions, such as relying on a set rotation of familiar meals and keeping calorie intake consistent, may help people develop habits that are easier to maintain over time. However, the researchers note that the results show a correlation, not cause and effect, and that factors such as motivation or self-discipline could also influence success.

Balancing Simplicity and Nutritional Variety

The researchers also point out that earlier studies have linked dietary variety to better overall health. However, those findings typically focus on variety within healthy food categories like fruits and vegetables.

“If we lived in a healthier food environment, we might encourage people to have as much variety in their diet as possible,” Hagerman said. “However, our modern food environment is too problematic. Instead, people may do best with a more repetitive diet that helps them consistently make healthier choices, even if they might sacrifice some nutritional variety.”

Weekend Tracking and an Unexpected Finding

An additional result showed that participants who reported higher calorie totals on weekends than on weekdays also experienced greater weight loss. According to Hagerman, this likely reflects more consistent tracking rather than increased food intake, since people often log their meals less reliably on weekends.

Overall, the takeaway is simple. When it comes to losing weight, consistency in eating habits may be more important than dietary variety.

Reference: “Do Routinized Eating Behaviors Support Weight Loss? An Examination of Food Logs from Behavioral Weight Loss Participants” by Charlotte Hagerman, Asher E. Hong, Nicole T. Crane, Meghan L. Butryn and Evan M. Forman, 26 March 2026, Health Psychology.

DOI: 10.1037/hea0001591

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