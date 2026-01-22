This Unexpected Plant Could Be the Next “Superfood”

A new scientific review suggests bamboo shoots could offer surprising metabolic, digestive, and antioxidant benefits.

Scientists have completed the first comprehensive academic review examining what happens when bamboo is consumed as food, and the results suggest this fast-growing plant may have more to offer than previously assumed.

Across a wide range of studies, researchers found evidence linking bamboo intake to improved blood sugar regulation, reduced inflammation, enhanced digestive function, and antioxidant activity, placing it among a growing group of foods being studied for their potential health-supporting properties.

Bamboo stands out not only nutritionally but also biologically. It is the fastest-growing plant on Earth, with certain species capable of reaching up to 90 centimeters of growth in a single day. Although China and India dominate global bamboo production and bamboo shoots have been eaten for centuries in many Asian cultures, interest in bamboo as a functional food has remained limited elsewhere. The new findings suggest that may soon change, particularly as researchers and consumers search for sustainable foods with added health value.

From a nutritional standpoint, bamboo shoots provide a rare combination of high protein content and low fat, along with moderate amounts of dietary fiber. They also contain essential amino acids, trace minerals such as selenium and potassium, and a range of naturally occurring vitamins including thiamine, niacin, vitamin A, vitamin B6, and vitamin E. This profile makes bamboo nutritionally dense relative to its low-calorie content, an attribute often associated with foods linked to metabolic health.

Reviewing the Evidence

The review was led by researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in England and represents the first attempt to systematically collect and assess all existing scientific research on bamboo consumption. The analysis included studies involving human participants (in vivo studies) as well as controlled laboratory experiments conducted on human cells (in vitro studies), allowing the researchers to examine both real-world effects and underlying biological mechanisms.

Findings from the human trials suggest that bamboo shoots may play a role in supporting metabolic health. Several studies reported improved glycaemic control, indicating that bamboo consumption may help stabilize blood sugar levels, a key factor in diabetes management. Researchers also observed improvements in lipid profiles, which are closely linked to cardiovascular disease risk and overall heart health.

Effects on Digestion and Cellular Health

Beyond metabolism, bamboo’s fiber composition appears to play an important role in digestive function. The plant contains structural fibers such as cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin, all of which are known to influence bowel regularity and gut function. Human studies included in the review reported improvements in bowel performance following bamboo consumption.

Additional evidence pointed to changes at the cellular level. Participants who consumed bamboo showed increased antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, along with reduced cell toxicity and improved cell viability. These effects suggest that bamboo compounds may help protect cells from oxidative stress, a process linked to aging and chronic disease development.

Laboratory-based research added further insight by confirming bamboo’s strong antioxidant capacity and revealing probiotic effects. These findings suggest bamboo may help support gut health by encouraging the growth of beneficial bacteria, which play a central role in digestion, immune function, and metabolic regulation.

Researchers also identified another potential application for bamboo beyond direct consumption. Certain compounds found in bamboo were shown to inhibit the formation of furan and reduce the production of acrylamide, both of which are toxic substances that can form when foods are fried or roasted. This raises the possibility that bamboo-derived ingredients could be used in food processing to help reduce exposure to these harmful compounds, offering benefits that extend beyond nutrition alone.

Safety Concerns and Preparation

However, the review identified serious risks associated with consuming bamboo that hasn’t been correctly prepared, as some species contain cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide if eaten raw.

Additionally, one study found that bamboo shoots contain compounds that may interfere with thyroid hormone production, increasing the likelihood of developing goiter, which is associated with multiple health complications. Both risks can be avoided by correctly pre-boiling the shoots.

Senior author Lee Smith, Professor of Public Health at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: “Bamboo is already commonly eaten in parts of Asia and it has huge potential to be a healthy, sustainable addition to diets worldwide – but it must be prepared correctly.

“The multiple health benefits we identified, including its potential to tackle modern health challenges like diabetes and heart disease, are likely due to the nutritional content of bamboo and its extracts, with bamboo rich in proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins.

“Our review shows bamboo’s clear promise as a possible ‘superfood’, but there are also gaps in our knowledge. We could only find four studies involving human participants that met our criteria, so additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations.”

Reference: “Bamboo consumption and health outcomes: A systematic review and call to action” by Damiano Pizzol, Tobia Zampieri, Robert MacKinnon, Dong Keon Yon, Fiona Richardson, Guillermo F. López Sánchez, Susanna Caminada, Alessandro Bertoldo, Laurie Butler, Nicola Veronese, Pinar Soysal, Jae Il Shin and Lee Smith, 5 November 2025, Advances in Bamboo Science.

DOI: 10.1016/j.bamboo.2025.100210

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