This Week @NASA: First Lucy Asteroid Flyby, Stepping Out for a Spacewalk, and More

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara conducted a November 1 spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

During the outing they worked on some hardware that enables the station’s solar arrays to rotate properly as they track the Sun.

This was the first spacewalk for both Moghbeli and O’Hara.

During a November 1 ceremony at the Dutch Ambassador’s Residence in Washington, the Kingdom of the Netherlands became the 31st country to sign the Artemis Accords.

The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations, including those participating in NASA’s Artemis program.

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got a surprise when it flew by asteroid Dinkinesh on November 1 – the first of multiple asteroids Lucy will visit on its 12-year voyage. Images captured by Lucy revealed that Dinkinesh is not just a single asteroid, as we thought, but a binary pair.

The primary aim of the Lucy mission is to survey the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, a never-before-explored population of small bodies that orbit the Sun in two “swarms”

that lead and follow Jupiter in its orbit.



This animation shows global sea level data collected by the Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite from July 26 to August 16. Red and orange indicate higher-than-average ocean heights, while blue represents lower-than-average heights. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Data collected by the Surface Water and Ocean Topography or SWOT satellite during its first full 21-day science orbit was used to compile this animation of global sea surface heights.

SWOT is measuring the height of nearly all water on Earth’s surface, providing one of the most detailed, comprehensive views yet of the planet’s oceans, freshwater lakes, and rivers.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA!