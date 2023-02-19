This Week @NASA: Naming a Moon Mountain, Mars Sample Collection, Webb Unveils Pandora’s Cluster

Naming a mountain on the Moon …

Moon Mountain Named in Honor of NASA Mathematician

A mesa-like mountain near the Moon’s South Pole has been named “Mons Mouton” after NASA mathematician Melba Mouton. In the early days of NASA, she led a group of mathematicians whose calculations helped track spacecraft in orbit. “Mons Mouton” is adjacent to the site at which NASA’s VIPER mission will land and explore as part of NASA’s Artemis program.

NASA Data Help with Turkey, Syria Earthquake Response

Following the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey and western Syria, NASA’s Earth Observatory is working to share aerial views and data from space to help relief and recovery efforts in that region. Learn more at earthobservatory.nasa.gov.

Perseverance Shows Off Collection of Mars Samples

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover provided a panorama of its recently completed sample depot. The panorama shows the placement on the Martian surface of the 10 sample tubes that could be recovered in the future by the Mars Sample Return campaign.

Webb Uncovers New Details in Pandora’s Cluster

The latest deep field image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope features a region of space known as Pandora’s Cluster. A megacluster of galaxies there acts like a natural magnifying glass that allows much more distant galaxies in the early universe to be observed.

