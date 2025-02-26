Tiny Nanozymes Show Big Promise in Fighting Depression

Depression is more than just a mental struggle — it has deep biochemical roots. Oxidative stress can disrupt the gut microbiome, worsening inflammation and altering brain function.

Scientists have now designed CDzymes, tiny enzyme-like particles, to rebalance the gut and ease depression symptoms in stressed rats.

Unraveling Depression’s Chemical Imbalances

Depression is difficult to diagnose and treat, partly because it involves complex biological factors. Research increasingly points to chemical imbalances that cause oxidative stress throughout the body, potentially worsening depressive symptoms. In a study published in Langmuir, scientists developed antioxidant carbon dot nanozymes — synthetic enzyme-like particles — that reduced oxidative stress, restored gut microbe balance, and alleviated stress-induced depression in rats.

Oxidative Stress and Gut Health Connection

Mental health disorders like depression not only impact individuals but also pose significant public health and economic challenges. One contributing factor is the buildup of reactive oxygen and nitrogen compounds, which can overwhelm the body’s natural defenses. This oxidative stress disrupts gut health by altering the balance of microbes, leading to inflammation and changes in brain function.

To counteract this, researchers Jihong Huang, Weiwei He, and their team created enzyme-like substances with strong antioxidant properties. These nanozymes effectively neutralized harmful compounds, helping to rebalance gut microbes and reduce depression symptoms in their study.

Innovative Antioxidant Nanozymes for Treatment

The researchers created carbon dot nanozymes (CDzymes) by polymerizing glucose and the amino acid histidine to ensure antioxidant activity while maintaining biocompatibility. The CDzymes neutralized a range of reactive species in solution and in cultured mouse nerve cells without signs of toxicity.

The researchers then moved to a rat model of depression known as chronic and unpredictable mild stress (CUMS). They compared animals in four groups — healthy rats, untreated CUMS rats, and CUMS rats treated with either gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an antidepressant drug that inhibits nerve signaling, or CDzymes.

Rats receiving either treatment displayed less depressive behavior than untreated CUMS rats in terms of reward-seeking, curiosity, willingness to explore and resistance to despair. The behavioral improvements observed with GABA or CDzymes treatment also aligned with improved levels of several depression-related neurotransmitters isolated from brain tissues.

Promising Results in Animal Studies

The researchers then explored the impact of CUMS and treatment on the rodents’ gut microbiome by analyzing fecal microbes. Although microbial richness and diversity was greatly reduced in the depressed animals, this reduction was largely reversed to the same degree with GABA or CDzymes treatment.

Additionally, the types of microbes present in the feces of treated rats were much closer to those of healthy rats, highlighting the link between gut health and mental health. This microbial restoration also resulted in improved metabolism of several amino acids critical to nerve signaling.

Taken together, these results present CDzymes as effective as GABA in animal studies, making it another potential therapeutic option for addressing depressive disorder.

Reference: “Antioxidant Carbon Dots Nanozymes Alleviate Stress-induced Depression by Modulating Gut Microbiota” by Huimin Jia, Jiawen Gong, Zheyuan Hu, Tao Wen, Caixia Li, Yuyang Chen, Jihong Huang and Weiwei He, 2 September 2024, Langmuir.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.4c02481

The authors acknowledge funding from the Central Government Guides the Local Science and Technology Development Special Fund, the Key Research and Development Project of Henan Province, and the Collaborative Innovation Center of Functional Food by Green Manufacturing.

