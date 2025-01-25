Researchers hypothesize a fifth force of nature that could explain the intricate relationship between dark matter and dark energy, suggesting a revolutionary expansion of the Standard Model of physics.
Could a new, fifth force of nature help answer some of the biggest mysteries about dark matter and dark energy? Scientists are actively exploring the possibility.
The Standard Model of physics is widely regarded as one of the greatest achievements in modern science. It describes the universe’s four known forces — gravity, electromagnetism, and the strong and weak nuclear forces — as well as a diverse array of fundamental particles and their interactions. By many measures, it stands as one of the most successful scientific theories in history.
And it’s fantastically incomplete.
The Incompleteness of the Standard Model
The Standard Model accounts for less than 5% of all the matter and energy in the universe. About 25% is attributed to dark matter, an invisible and mysterious form of matter. The remaining 70% is dark energy, a perplexing force driving the accelerated expansion of the universe. Despite its successes, the Standard Model cannot explain these enigmatic components of the cosmos.
One of the first things astronomers noticed when they first discovered dark matter and dark energy was their apparent similarity. Why in the world are the two dark components of our universe roughly the same strength? I know, 25% and 70% don’t sound very similar, but when it comes to astronomy – and especially cosmology – they’re basically the exact same number.
Maybe it’s just a coincidence that they have about the same strength, and we’re overthinking it.
Theoretical Propositions for a New Force
Or maybe it’s something else. Clever physicists have proposed connections within the “dark sector” of the universe, where dark matter and dark energy talk to each other. This would allow them to follow each other’s evolution, ensuring that they have roughly equal contributions to the energy budget of the universe for long periods of time.
To make them talk to each other, you need a force. But this force can’t be any of the known ones, otherwise dark matter and/or dark energy must also interact with normal matter, and we would have seen more directly evidence of them already.
Hypotheses and the Search for Answers
So it has to be a new force, a fifth force of nature, completely different from electromagnetism, gravity, strong nuclear, and weak nuclear. While ideas like this remain only in the realm of hypothesis, some of the ideas already have names.
One name is quintessence, the fifth essence of the universe. Another is dark photons, a particle that travels the cosmos like a photon but is, as its name suggests, dark.
To test these ideas we have to turn to the cosmos for answers. If a fifth force exists, it must be very subtle. Stronger manifestations of the fifth force have already been ruled out by observations of galaxy clusters, the expansion of the universe, and even the behaviors of neutron stars. So we have our work cut out for us – it will take a truly massive amount of data to tease out some signal that differs from expectations.
Adapted from an article originally published on Universe Today.
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To test these ideas we have to turn to the cosmos for answers.
VERY GOOD!
Ask the researchers:
What is the spacetimel background of the cosmos?
Scientific research guided by correct theories can enable researchers to think more.
According to the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), spins create everything, spins shape the world. There are substantial distinctions between Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) and traditional physical theories. Grounded in the inviscid and absolutely incompressible spaces, TVT introduces the concept of topological phase transitions and employs topological principles to elucidate the formation and evolution of matter in the universe, as well as the impact of interactions between topological vortices and anti-vortices on spacetime dynamics and thermodynamics.
Within TVT, low-dimensional spacetime matter serves as the foundation for high-dimensional spacetime matter, and the hierarchical structure of matter and its interaction mechanisms challenge conventional macroscopic and microscopic interpretations. The conflict between Quantum Physics and Classical Physics can be attributed to their differing focuses: Quantum Physics emphasizes low-dimensional spacetime matter, whereas Classical Physics centers on high-dimensional spacetime matter.
Subatomic particles in the quantum world often defy the familiar rules of the physical world. The fact repeatedly suggests that the familiar rules of the physical world are pseudoscience. In the familiar rules of the physical world, two sets of cobalt-60 can form the mirror image of each other by rotating in opposite directions, and can receive heavy rewards.
Please witness the grand performance of some so-called academic publications (including PRL, Nature, Science, etc.). https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286. Some so-called academic publications (including PRL, Nature, Science, etc.) are addicted to their own small circles and have long deviated from science. They hardly know what ashamed is.
If the researchers are truly interested in science, please read: The Application of Inviscid and Absolutely Incompressible Spaces in Engineering Simulation (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-870077).
Situational awareness is of primary importance in any physics. Spin must be observed within the invisible matter of cause and effect, invisible , because it is never so obvious without data, and data is hard to get truly, when what needs observed is beyond any current practical observation method.
For example: every physical entity has a spin, frequency, or measure of wobble. By observation, it is due to resistance from the travel speed of the object, and the resistance due to the hindrance of its environment.
Observe the bubble, when released from the bottom of the ocean, will have a wobble as it ascends when viewed from below. It has movement upward do to its lighter mass than it’s surroundings. But have you observed the movement of the shell where the gas meets the fluid? What of a soap bubble children commonly blow into the air, whose surface will shimmer as the shell retains its shape?
Finally observed the stick in a river, but the stick moves slower than the water. If the water was invisible, then learning the speed of the water would be like trying to discern the viscosity and current of the environment of which a particle of the electromagnetic spectrum flows.
Albeit, this all points that spin and wobble is present could never be disputed, but begs the question, what is the mechanism behind the spin?
The mechanism behind the spin is space exhibits ideal fluid characteristics that are inviscid and absolutely incompressible.
If you are truly interested in fluid science or condensed matter physics, please read: The Application of Inviscid and Absolutely Incompressible Spaces in Engineering Simulation (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-870077).
What you observe in scientific research is always the surface, not the essence. What one researcher see or touch about an elephant will be different, and what different researchers see or touch will be even more different. It is a scientific phenomenon, not the essence of nature.
I think, we need to extension of SM such as super unified theory of SU(11) instead of GUT SU(5) we then found a new energy source SU(6) created fifth force are responsible for everything,
Cordially requested to look my articles in the link below.
https://orcid.org/0000-0003-0885-1662
Our Universe appeared from something instead of Einstein’s nothing. That means no vacuum or empty Space exists. We introduced a series of several unified new energy group of energy source as dark energy creating pressures that explained in my articles.
Dark Photons : Crucial to understanding the elusive , unknown forces of the Universe and physics . It may be staring scientists in the face. Most of the matter in the Universe is dark , and the breakthrough , WHEN it comes , may be relatively simplistic
Indeed, but also complex. I believe I understand what it is, but not it’s composition, which may never be visible.
The mass in the universe is like a stick in a river when observed in its tiniest forms. When attempting to measure the stick with a Jetstream of water the behavior of the stick is changed. The water is invisible however, and it’s a poor analogy for large mass which behaves more like a gas environment.
A spiral galaxy is similar to a hurricane in more ways than one. The low pressure center of a hurricane is much like a black hole. What dictates movement for a hurricane is the pressure environment around it, and energy to feed it in, in a hurricane, water, in galaxy formation hydrogen and other stuff.
Our greatest clue to finding and understanding the fifth energy will come when we model the universe as a pressure system. Mass is stretched space fabric, more empty is high pressure, or dense space fabric. Utilizing what we know of our atmosphere pressure system scientist could model the space and mass pressure system and maybe find insight.
I would not be surprised if the energy value of dense empty space would be greater than the stretched with its mass.
The problem is we can only see what mass or particles are doing in the invisible fluid of the fabric, but it’s still better to acknowledge the fabrics role to start asking the right questions so the right experiments can run. Fusion is a precipitation, so is higgs boson.
The clues are there, so the correct philosophy will direct how they are explored.
VERY GOOD!
The correct philosophy will direct how researchers are explored.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) can promote the iIntegration of science and philosophy. (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-871361).
“otherwise dark matter and/or dark energy must also interact with normal matter, and we would have seen more directly evidence of them already.”
Of course, dark matter and dark energy interact with normal matter. It is these interactions that make people believe there are dark matter helping galaxies hold their stars and dark energy pushing galaxies away from each other acceleratingly.
Don’t be fooled by pseudoscience.
Please carefully thinking:
1. What is the spacetime background of dark matter and dark energy?
2. Various things float and move in space, can space be a fluid?
3. If space is a fluid, what physical properties should it possess?
Yeah I caught that too. Glad to see(again) we’re still smarter than AI. Also, AI choose the wrong word – directly should be direct.
It reminds me more and more of the Phlogiston-Theory. Have they ever heard of Occams razor?
Темна матерія і темна енергія не пов’язані між собою. Це так, як кругле і зелене, що тут спільного. Темна енергія, то є ключ до зовнішньої (макро-) будови Всесвіту. Темна матерія – ключ до його внутрішньої будови. Темна енергія не може бути виявлена і пояснена в рамках Сучасної космологічної моделі (модель однорідного та ізотропного Всесвіту ). Темна матерія не може бути виявлена і пояснена через недосконалість Стандартної моделі фізики, окремої її частини. Все решта, це “пошуки чорної кішки у темній кімнаті, коли її там нема”!
89% dark matter. 83% Dark Energy. 99% Lambda (the cosmological constant). It’s a spiral wave curvature that precedes all other waves, leaving them in its wake, oscillating between 1 and negative 1, constantly and consistently for all of time. All waves converge upon it at their center and it’s a 93% cosmological fit to Hubble Expansion data. It has been discovered, but too many fear it and how disruptive it could be, and they struggle to hold it and keep it from mankind’s understanding, invested in the ideology created by egos that don’t fully understand the will of the divine. And the divine is repeatedly telling them it’s time for this knowledge to be shared, for the universe in its infinite wisdom would not allow it to appear, to be shared, to transmit if it weren’t the will of the divine for the greater good. It would otherwise aid them in suppressing it, still they cling to darkness, not knowing the harm they could be causing standing in the way, of the God wave. K as a function of time is equal to the division of the negative value of a negative sine multiplied by time and squared minus a negative cosine multiplied by time squared. Thrust into oscillation by division through its polarity to the power of three cast into duality by 2.
Don’t be fooled by pseudoscience.
Please carefully thinking:
1. What is the spacetime background of dark matter and dark energy?
2. Various things float and move in space, can space be a fluid?
3. If space is a fluid, what physical properties should it possess?
What you see or touch about an elephant will be different, and what different people see or touch an elephant will be even more different. It is a scientific phenomenon, not the essence of nature.
Love science