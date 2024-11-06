Watch: Burmese Python Swallows 77-Pound Deer Whole

Studies indicate Burmese pythons’ gape size is bigger than previously thought, allowing them to consume larger prey and significantly impact Florida’s ecosystem by preying on larger animals.

A new study published in the journal Reptiles & Amphibians shows that Burmese pythons can consume far larger prey than previously believed. Thus, they pose a greater threat to wildlife in southern Florida, where these non-native, invasive snakes have already decimated populations of foxes, bobcats, raccoons, and other animals.

Gape Measurements Reveal Surprising Data

Pythons swallow deer, alligators, and other prey whole. Their diet is partially limited by the size of the prey they can wrap their flexible, stretchy jaws around, which researchers refer to as a snake’s gape.

According to University of Cincinnati Professor Bruce Jayne, measurements of snakes captured in and around Everglades National Park show that the biggest pythons have an even bigger gape than mathematical models suggest.

Jayne examined three of the largest snakes captured by research partners Ian Easterling and Ian Bartoszek at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida measuring 15, 17, and 19 feet long.University of Cincinnati

Researchers previously examined pythons with a gape of 22 centimeters (or 8.7 inches) in diameter. But the largest of the snakes Jayne’s research partners captured had a maximal gape of 26 centimeters (or 10.2 inches).

“That doesn’t sound like a lot — just 18% bigger,” Jayne said.

However, the total area of the gape increased by a whopping 40%, Jayne said. The largest snakes had a gape circumference of more than 81 centimeters — the equivalent of a 32-inch waist on a pair of pants.

Implications of Increased Gape Size

These findings indicate that snakes can consume far larger prey than was previously known. Based on prey items researchers found inside Burmese pythons, researchers know they will kill and consume animals nearly too big to swallow. Researchers observed one snake consuming a 77-pound deer representing two-thirds of the snake’s total mass.

“Watching an invasive apex predator swallow a full-sized deer in front of you is something that you will never forget,” Bartoszek said.”The impact the Burmese python is having on native wildlife cannot be denied. This is a wildlife issue of our time for the Greater Everglades ecosystem.”



Credit: University of Cincinnati

Knowing the limits on the size of prey that predators can eat can help researchers predict the ecological impact the invasive snakes might have as they move into new areas.

Burmese pythons are native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia. They were introduced to the wilds of Florida through the pet trade as escapees and intentional releases from irresponsible owners.

Python Anatomy and Growth

What gives pythons the ability to eat such large animals is their incredible mouths. The lower jawbone is not fused at the front allowing the jaws to stretch wide. Their skin is so soft and super stretchy that it accounts for more than half the circumference of their gape, allowing the pythons to consume prey six times bigger than that of other similar-sized snake species.

Researchers examined the scaling relationship between the snake’s gape and its cranial anatomy and overall size to understand its predatory capabilities.

Burmese pythons are about 24 inches long and weigh about 4 ounces when they hatch, but they grow fast. They can double their length and body weight in a year. The biggest adults can stretch nearly 20 feet and weigh more than 200 pounds.

“Big pythons longer than 16 feet are very rare. Of the more than 9,000 pythons that contractors have captured in Florida, less than 1% were of that extreme size,” Jayne said.

Conservation Efforts in Response to Invasive Species

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida began its Burmese python research and removal efforts in southern Florida in 2013.

The group tracked the movements of 120 radio-tagged adult pythons known as “scout snakes” to better understand the invasive population. Its primary objective is to create a database of behavior and habitat use to better understand python activity. This research helps to inform policymakers, biologists, and land managers to develop better control strategies for the invasive snakes.

Conclusion and Research Implications

Bartoszek and his team have removed 770 pythons, collectively weighing more than 33,000 pounds, that are large enough at 6.5 feet or more to eat an animal at least the size of a baby deer. If each of these snakes were to consume just one deer as big as they could swallow, Jayne estimates that would represent a staggering 13,000 pounds of prey.

Jayne said this enormous capacity to eat prey is a big concern if pythons spread to other parts of Florida and potentially the rest of the American Southeast. Burmese pythons are showing up in more places across Florida.

“That’s the tip of the iceberg of this phenomenal impact on prey populations in Florida,” he said. “Researchers are trying to get a handle on where the spread might stop.”

Reference: “Big pythons, big gape, and big prey” by Bruce C. Jayne, Ian C. Easterling and Ian A. Bartoszek, 22 August 2024, Reptiles & Amphibians.

DOI: 10.17161/randa.v31i1.21867

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.