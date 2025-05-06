Watch the World’s Largest Telescope Rise Beneath a River of Stars

A dazzling construction scene under the Milky Way reveals the rise of ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope, set to be the biggest eye on the cosmos. Live webcams let you witness this incredible feat as it unfolds in the Atacama Desert.

This stunning image offers an update on the construction of ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), illuminated by the flowing band of the Milky Way overhead. In the photo, a crane’s long cable dramatically divides the frame, resembling a giant fishing line, as if cast into the cosmos to haul up building materials. Visible through the partially constructed dome is the telescope’s white structural frame, surrounded by the skeletal outlines of the future dome doors. Once finished, these doors will shield the telescope’s sensitive mirrors and instruments from the harsh conditions of Chile’s Atacama Desert.

The image comes from one of ESO’s live observatory webcams, which provide a real-time view of progress at their ground-based facilities. Although it’s difficult to fully grasp the scale from a single snapshot, the ELT is truly massive. When complete, its dome will rise to 80 meters (~260 feet), roughly the height of Big Ben without its spire. For perspective, look near the base of the structure — the small crane trucks below highlight just how much the building has already grown.

The ELT is on its way to becoming the largest optical telescope in the world, and as it rises beneath some of the clearest night skies on Earth, these live webcam views offer a front-row seat. Hopefully, they make you feel like you’re part of this extraordinary journey — right there in the desert, watching history take shape under the stars.

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