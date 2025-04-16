Weight Loss Drugs Are Changing Diets – And Shaking Up the Food Industry

People taking GLP-1s consumed less processed food, although they still craved it.

As a growing number of people using medications like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy for weight loss report consuming fewer processed foods and sugary drinks, researchers say food and beverage companies are beginning to adapt their strategies.

A recent national study conducted by the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station found that these weight loss drugs, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists, or GLP-1s, are driving changes in food and drink consumption habits. These shifts are now reflected in how companies market their products.

“We’ve already seen a shift in how food companies market their products,” said Brandon McFadden, professor and Tyson Endowed Chair in Food Policy Economics with the experiment station and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. “For packaged food companies, stock prices were going down while the stock prices for pharmaceutical companies that make these medications were going up.”

According to McFadden, one example of this shift came shortly after he presented his research to an international audience: a major packaged food company released a “meal in one” bar specifically marketed to GLP-1 users. Similarly, Smoothie King had already responded to the trend by launching a menu section dedicated to “GLP-1 Support.”

While previous consumer behavior studies have shown GLP-1s caused lower preference for high-fat foods and promoted weight loss, there has been limited information on how it influenced food preferences and consumption behavior across different food categories, McFadden said of a study he and collaborates recently published.

For the study, they surveyed current, previous, and potential consumers of GLP-1s to better understand how taking these medications affects food choices. The study also included people who did not plan to take a GLP-1.

The current market for GLP-1s approved by the FDA for weight management includes Saxenda, Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Monjaro.

What are GLP-1s?

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in helping lose weight, GLP-1s saw a 300 percent increase in use between 2020 and 2022. GLP-1s were developed for blood sugar regulation in diabetes patients and curb appetite by mimicking the natural GLP-1 hormone found in the lower intestine, simulating insulin release from the pancreas in response to eating or drinking. The result is significant weight loss. Randomized-controlled trials have shown that GLP-1s reduce body weight by 15 percent or more.

Tens of thousands of new users were estimated to have started using GLP-1s every week in 2024, and it is estimated that at least half of the people in the U.S. would qualify for a prescription, according to the study from the experiment station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Around 42 percent of the U.S. population is estimated to be obese, and another 31 percent are overweight, the study noted. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a body mass index of 30 or higher indicates obesity and a body mass index of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight.

GLP-1s are approved for weight loss in adults who have a body mass index of 30 or higher, and those who are overweight with a body mass index of 27 or higher with at least one weight-related health condition such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes.

Consumed less, yet still desired

The study found that current and previous users of GLP-1s reported reduced consumption of most foods and beverages. The proportion of respondents reporting less consumption of processed foods was about 70 percent more than of those who reported consuming more. Similarly, there were about 50 percent more respondents who reported consuming less soda, refined grains, and beef than those who reported consuming more of those foods. There were also reductions in the consumption of starchy vegetables, pork, alcohol, fruit juice, and dairy milk.

Chicken, coffee, fish and seafood, nuts, eggs, plant-based meat, whole grains, and plant-based milk also saw a relatively smaller dip in consumption, ranging from 10 to 25 percent of respondents reporting decreases in consumption compared to increases.

Despite the declines, GLP-1 users reported a continued desire to consume processed foods, sodas, refined grains, and beef.

Only fruits, leafy greens, and water showed an overall increase in consumption.

“These results highlight how a GLP-1 might increase consumption of options like fruit and water, even though those taking a GLP-1 desire them less than others,” the study noted.

Andrew Dilley, a Bumpers College graduate student in the agricultural economics and agribusiness department, was the lead author of the study with McFadden as his adviser. Co-authors included Saroj Adhikari and Pratikshya Silwal, agricultural economics and agribusiness department post-doctoral researchers, and Jayson Lusk, professor, vice president and dean of Oklahoma State University’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

“Our study shows that adoption of GLP-1 agonists changes both the amount and types of food people eat,” Lusk said. “These results have important implications for the food industry. If adoption of GLP-1s continues to increase, food companies will be challenged as demand for processed foods falls but will have opportunities as demand for fruits and vegetables increases.”

Lusk also leads the Ferguson College of Agriculture and two state agencies: OSU Extension and OSU Ag Research.

The study included a survey with 1,955 useable observations including 495 people who were currently taking a GLP-1, 468 who had previously taken one, 492 people who were planning to take one, and 500 people who were neither taking one nor planning to take one.

McFadden said the results of the study could help guide the development of targeted communication strategies, enhance product positioning and help design complementary lifestyle recommendations for patients using GLP-1 treatments. A follow-up study is being conducted to gauge side effects reported by those taking GLP-1s.

Reference: “Characteristics and food consumption for current, previous, and potential consumers of GLP-1 s” by Andrew Dilley, Saroj Adhikari, Pratikshya Silwal, Jayson. L. Lusk and Brandon R. McFadden, 13 March 2025, Food Quality and Preference.

DOI: 10.1016/j.foodqual.2025.105507

The study was supported in part by the Tyson Endowed Chair in Food Policy Economics.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.