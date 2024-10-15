The Secret to Burning Fat? According to Scientists, These Special “Skinny Genes” Double Weight Loss

Researchers discovered 14 ‘skinny genes’ that enhance weight loss, with the PARGC1A gene playing a central role. People with these genes lost twice as much weight when running regularly, but lifestyle changes are still essential.

A new study suggests that the key to weight loss may lie in a set of 14 ‘skinny genes’. Researchers from the University of Essex found that these genes helped individuals lose twice as much weight when they ran for 30 minutes, three times a week.

The team – led by Dr. Henry Chung, from the School of Sport, Rehabilitation and Exercise Sciences – found those with more of the genes slimmed the most across eight weeks.

People with the most markers lost up to 5kg during the study and people without them dropped an average of 2kg. The study found that the PARGC1A gene that encodes PGC-1-a was key to weight loss and was present in the participants who had lost the most weight.

The research showed that 62 percent of the dropped kilograms were linked to the gene and 37 percent linked to exercise and lifestyle factors.

Despite the results, Dr. Chung said lifestyle factors and diet are still vital for slimming down.

The Role of Exercise and Lifestyle

Dr. Chung said: “This study highlighted some important genes associated with taking inches off the jeans, but it’s important to remember that the genes will do nothing without exercise and lifestyle changes as they are all interlinked.

“Without intervention, they won’t show their true potential and then it doesn’t matter what genes you have!

“Away from weight loss exercise has so many benefits – ranging from mental health to cardiovascular fitness – so I’d advise everyone to keep on training even if they aren’t seeing the difference on the scales.”

Study Details and Broader Implications

The study followed 38 people all aged between 20 and 40 years old.

They were instructed to follow their normal diets and lifestyle habits, not do any other training, and were weighed before and after the study.

The paper, published in Research Quarterly for Exercise and Sport, builds on Dr. Chung’s previous study which showed running performance was also linked to genetics.

He hopes the research will allow governments, companies, and individuals to better tailor health interventions.

“If we can better understand someone’s specific genetic profile, hopefully, this will translate to better and more successful interventions for improving health outcomes” added Dr. Chung.

Reference: “Genotypic Variations Associated with Changes in Body Mass in Response to Endurance Training” by Henry C. Chung, Don R. Keiller, Sally P. Waterworth, Chris J. McManus, Justin D. Roberts and Dan A. Gordon, 18 September 2024, Research Quarterly for Exercise and Sport.

DOI: 10.1080/02701367.2024.2404981

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.