What’s Really Behind the Northern Lights? NASA Is About to Find Out

Riding with SpaceX’s Transporter-13 mission, NASA’s EZIE CubeSats will unlock the mysteries of auroral electrojets. These powerful currents shape space weather, influencing technology on Earth.

NASA’s Electrojet Zeeman Imaging Explorer (EZIE) mission is set to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, as part of the Transporter-13 rideshare mission. Liftoff is scheduled for 2:39 a.m. EDT on Saturday, March 15 (11:39 p.m. PDT on Friday, March 14), with launch integration managed by Maverick Space Systems.

The mission consists of three CubeSats, designed to study electrojets – powerful electrical currents that surge through Earth’s upper atmosphere when auroras (the northern and southern lights) appear. By mapping these currents, EZIE will improve space weather models, helping scientists better predict phenomena that can impact satellites, power grids, and communication systems.

